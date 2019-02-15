Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy S10 family on February 20. The Korean giant is speculated to launch three variants at its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event - the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e. As per recent leaks, all three variants are expected to feature Infinity-O Display panels. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is said to be the most affordable model of the three phones, and it is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a dual rear camera setup. The most premium in the range, the Samsung Galaxy S10+, is expected to sport triple rear cameras, dual front cameras, and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the regular Galaxy S10 will reportedly arrive with triple rear cameras, single selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Rumours have been overflowing about the three Samsung flagship variants, and there's little that we don't already seem know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 family. The Samsung Galaxy S10-Series will celebrate the company's decade long run in launching the Galaxy S-Series of smartphones.

We take a look at all the things we already know about the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e, ahead of the grand announcement next week.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e price, colour options

A recent leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S10e will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 59,900) for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration. The handset is also said to come in Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Green, and White colour options - with the Blue colour model launching at a later stage. The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, may carry a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The model could have Black, Green, White, and Blue colour options. In contrast, the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage version of the Galaxy S10 is rumoured to be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 93,900) and have Prism Black, Green, Pearl White, and Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 colour options (rumoured)

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

For the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the leaks suggest that its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant could be priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 79,900) and come in Black, Green, White, and Blue colour options, whereas the 8GB RAM/ 512GB model is seen to have a price tag of EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,02,100) and a Prism Black colour variant -- unlike the traditional Black paintjob. The Galaxy S10+ is reportedly going to get a 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage variant as well, in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options, along with a price tag of EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,19,900).

The official pricing information will be revealed at the event next week. However, based on the recent rumours, even the cheapest variant of the Galaxy S10 could be priced above EUR 700 (roughly Rs.56,000).

Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e reservation, offers, availability

While the launch event is still a week away, the Samsung's US website has already started taking reservations for the 'next Galaxy flagship'. All customers who have reserved the new flagship will get a cashback of up to $550 on exchange of their old models and $50 credit for purchase of accessories. All the details on the reservations can be found in our previous report. The Galaxy S10 models are rumoured to start shipping March 8, and their pre-orders are expected to go live the very next day of the event.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications, design

As per a number of leaks and rumours in the past, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to flaunt an Infinity-O Display panel, with little to no bezels up front. In the leaked renders, the phone is seen featuring a single selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10 are rumoured such as Android 9 Pie with One UI as well as 6.1-inch display, and Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S10 render (leak)

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Additionally, the Galaxy S10 is tipped to feature an ultra-wide 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 123-degrees field of view, but without OIS and autofocus support. It will be accompanied by a main 12-megapixel sensor with 78-degree field of view and a variable aperture, which would have a range between f/1.5 and f/2.4. However, just like the sensor with the ultra-wide lens, the primary sensor will miss out on autofocus and OIS. Lastly, the Galaxy S10 will also come equipped with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.4 and 45-degree field of view). The Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to house the same rear camera setup.

The regular Galaxy S10 model is also reported to include a new 10-megapixel selfie camera along with OIS, Dual Pixel autofocus technology, and 4K video recording support.

The camera features of the Galaxy S10 lineup is likely to include full-HD Super Slow Motion, 4K selfie camera, Best Shot, and HDR10+ support for videos. Further, it is tipped to pack a 3,300mAh battery, support reverse wireless charging, and measure 149.9x71.6x8.1mm.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications, design

The most premium of the three phones, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ is rumoured to pack dual front cameras and an Infinity-O Display panel. The phone will also come with a triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor just like the Samsung Galaxy S10. The phone is said to be largest in size with a 6.4-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ render (leak)

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91 Mobiles

Other specifications of the phone include Android Pie with One UI software, Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 1TB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, the phone is likely to include a large 4,000mAh battery, and will measure at 157.0x75.3x8.1mm.

Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications, design

Samsung Galaxy S10e will be the most affordable variant of the Galaxy S10 family, and it is said to come with a 5.8-inch Infinity-O Display panel with full-HD+ (2280x1080 pixel) resolution with Gorilla Glass 5, a single selfie camera setup, a dual rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This variant was previously rumoured as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, but Samsung's French website recently let it slip that the phone will reach the market as Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10e render (leak)

Photo Credit: WinFuture

On the part of other specifications, the Galaxy S10e will also run on Android 9 Pie with One UI. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or Exynos 9820 SoC. It will reportedly be offered in two variants, including 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage. A recent leak also suggested that the phone would feature a 3,000mAh battery.

What else is expected at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event

Samsung is also set to unveil its foldable phone at the event next week. The phone was first demoed at the Samsung Developer Conference in November, and was also recently spotted in a leaked promotional video. The company is also expected to launch its wireless earbuds as well as talk about the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Further, the Galaxy Wearable app recently revealed that the event will also bring the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch as well as Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e smart fitness bands.

We will be reporting live from the ground zero on February 20. So, stay tuned for all the official details right here at Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.