  Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ May Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels Over Galaxy S9 Models, Screen Protector Video Suggests

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ May Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels Over Galaxy S9 Models, Screen Protector Video Suggests

, 03 January 2019
Photo Credit: YouTube/ MobileFun

Samsung Galaxy S10 is likely to have ultra-thin bezels on top and bottom

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ may have flat display panels
  • Screen protectors video suggests Infinity-O Display panels
  • UK-based MobileFun has released the video

A video showing a hands-on preview of the purported Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ screen protectors has now been posted on YouTube. These screen protectors suggest that unlike the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ won't have the room for an earpiece as well as an array of sensors above the display panel. This is likely as the new flagship is so far rumoured to have a cutout for the selfie camera and a special, 'Sound on Display' (SoD) technology to emit audio directly from the display panel. Also, the Galaxy S10 models are expected to sport significantly thinner bezels from what was featured on last year's Galaxy-series flagships.

UK-based smartphone accessories seller MobileFun has released the video featuring the purported screen protectors of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ made by Olixar. The narrator in the video compares the new screen protectors side-by-side with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ screen protectors. One of the key differences emerged is the ultra-thin bezels on the top and bottom of the new models.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ had a panel at the top for the earpiece and sensors such as a selfie camera as well as an IR sensor. However, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are so far rumoured to have an Infinity-O Display panel that will sport cutouts for the selfie cameras. The new flagship models are also expected to have a Sound on Display technology that will emit the audio directly from the OLED display panel.

The narrator also measures the screen protectors to estimate the screen size of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. While the purported screen protector for the Galaxy S10 suggests a 6.1-inch display size, the Galaxy S10+ is computed to have a 6.4-inch display. This is notably in line with the past rumours.

The Galaxy S10 screen protector against the one for the Galaxy S9 is also found have a lesser curvature. This means the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ could come without any curved edges that have been featured on Samsung's flagships since the Galaxy S6 edge launch back in March 2015.

 

The new video from the UK comes just after a claimed case of the Galaxy S10+ surfaced online. The case suggested that despite having the same 6.4-inch screen size, the Galaxy S10+ will be smaller than the Galaxy Note 9 - matching the size of the Galaxy S9+.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 Lite at an Unpacked event before MWC 2019 next month. Meanwhile, we can expect a list of rumours and leaks pertaining to the new models.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung, Olixar, MobileFun
