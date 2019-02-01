NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E aka Galaxy S10 Lite Prices Leak Again

, 01 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10E aka Galaxy S10 Lite Prices Leak Again

The regular Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to come with a starting price of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,500)

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup prices in the Netherlands have surfaced online
  • Galaxy S10E is seen to start at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,200)
  • In contrast, Galaxy S10+ could come with a starting price of EUR 1,249

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10E aka Galaxy S10 Lite are still a few days away from getting an official debut. But in the meantime, the prices of all three models have now surfaced yet again. The Netherlands prices of the Galaxy S10 family have been leaked this time. While the Galaxy S10E aka Galaxy S10 Lite is reported to debut at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,200) the top-of-the-line, Galaxy S10+ with whopping 12GB RAM and 1TB storage said to be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,22,600). The latest revelation comes just days after a live photo purportedly of the Galaxy S10+ got leaked on the Web. The Galaxy S10 family is also reportedly in mass production - just weeks ahead of the formal launch that is set for February 20.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal on Friday leaked the Netherlands prices of the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The leaked prices are said to have minimal differences for what is set in other European regions.

As per the screenshot posted by Agarwal, the Galaxy S10E in 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration will be available at EUR 749. The handset is also found to have Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Green, and White colour options - with the Blue colour model launching at a later stage.

The Galaxy S10, on the other hand, appears to have a price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,500) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. The model could have Black, Green, White, and Blue colour options. In contrast, the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage version of the Galaxy S10 is rumoured to have a price tag of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 93,900) and Prism Black, Green, Pearl White, and Blue colour options.

For the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the leaked screenshot shows that there will be three different variants. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S10+ could be priced at EUR 999 and come in Black, Green, White, and Blue colour options, while the 8GB RAM/ 512GB model is seen to have a price tag of EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,02,100) and a Prism Black colour variant unlike the traditional Black paintjob. The Galaxy S10+ range is also found to have a 12GB RAM/ 1TB storage variant in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options along with a price tag of EUR 1,499.

The newly leaked prices of the Galaxy S10 range aren't similar to what was leaked earlier this month or last month. Nevertheless, it is safe to presume that the difference could majorly due to the change in markets for which the reported prices are set.

Agarwal earlier this month mentioned that the most affordable variant in the new family will be called the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite - not the Galaxy S10E. However, the screenshot featured in his latest tweet notably shows the latter moniker.

As we mentioned, Samsung is launching the Galaxy S10 family on February 20. We can expect several new rumours hitting the Web until then.

