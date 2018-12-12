NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online, Shows Infinity O Type Display

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online, Shows Infinity-O Type Display

, 12 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online, Shows Infinity-O Type Display

Photo Credit: MobileFun

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Samsung Galaxy S10+ renders

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 three variants have been leaked in renders
  • The smartphone's protective cases are already being sold on Olixar
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ is seen to sport dual front cameras

Samsung is largely expected to launch three variants of the Galaxy S10 next year. Renders for all the three variants has now leaked online, along with leaks of the protective film and a separate render of the Galaxy S10 Lite as well. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to be the cheapest variant of all, and the Galaxy S10+ is expected to be the most premium. All the three variants will sport the Infinity-O type display with the hole for selfie camera design. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is expected to sport dual front cameras, whereas the other two to sport single cut outs up front.

Olixar has already started selling protective cases and covers of the Samsung Galaxy S10. The MobileFun listings suggest that all the three variants will look the same up front - with the Galaxy S10 Lite sporting a 5.8-inch display, the Galaxy S10 sporting a 6.1-inch display, and the Galaxy S10+ sporting a 6.4-inch display. This listing was spotted by SamMobile first.

The first two variants are seen to sport a triple camera setup at the back, while the Galaxy S10+ variant is seen to sport quad cameras at the back. There's no rear fingerprint scanner in sight, so it's either mounted on the side or underneath the display. The most premium variant is tipped to sport an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, while the cheapest variant may mount it on the side edges.

A separate leak, courtesy tipster Ice Universe, of the protective film confirms the front of the Galaxy S10 Lite. It reiterates the Infinity-O type display design, lending more weight to recent rumours. He has also published a concept render showing off the same front of the Galaxy S10 Lite as the Olixar listings.

galaxys10 cases iceuniverse main samsung galaxy s10

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

The tipster also notes that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will sport a 5.8-inch 2K+ Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will sport a 6.1-inch 2K+ Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will sport a 6.4-inch 2K+ Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

Apart from the regular models, Samsung is currently in the news for developing a 10th-anniversary Galaxy S10 model that is codenamed "Beyond X" and is speculated to have 5G support as well as a total of six cameras. The new flagship is expected to arrive early next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung galaxy s10, Samsung galaxy s10 lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10 REnder, samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online, Shows Infinity-O Type Display
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Nex Dual Screen With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  2. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online
  5. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  7. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  8. Nokia 8 Gets Android 9.0 Pie Beta, Nokia 7 Receiving Pie as Well
  9. NASA Probe Travels Beyond Heliosphere in Longest Running Mission
  10. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Spars With US Lawmakers on Bias, Privacy
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.