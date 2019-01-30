NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite Battery Capacities Tipped on Brazil Certification Site

, 30 January 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite Battery Capacities Tipped on Brazil Certification Site

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S10 seeries is expected to launch on February 20

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series tipped to launch in February in leaked teaser
  • The three variants were spotted on Brazil's National Telecom Agency site
  • Galaxy S10 series may pack 3,000mAh, 3,300mAh, and 4,000mAh batteries

After the Samsung CEO DJ Koh's affirmations that the new offerings will meet customer expectations, the Galaxy S10 series has allegedly been spotted on a certification site revealing battery details as well. Separately, a teaser video has also been leaked online confirming that the Galaxy S10 series is set to launch in February. The company is largely expected to launch the Galaxy S-Series decade-anniversary phones in three variants, the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, on February 20 at its Unpacked event.

The three variants have allegedly been spotted on Brazil's National Telecom Agency, listed with model numbers - EB-BG970ABU (thought to be Galaxy S10 Lite), EB-BG973ABU (thought to be Galaxy S10), and EB-BG975ABU (thought to be Galaxy S10+). These three variants were spotted first by NashvillechatterClass, and the alleged certification suggests that they pack 3,000mAh, 3,300mAh, and 4,000mAh batteries respectively. If true, this flies in the face of previous rumours that suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite may sport a 3,100mAh battery, and the Galaxy S10 to sport a 3,500mAh battery. Previous leaks also claim that the cheapest variant won't be called Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and may just be named the Galaxy S10 only.

The Galaxy S10+ is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery, corroborating previous leaks. Certification of the three variants also suggests that the devices are set to launch soon.

Separately, an alleged video teaser of the Galaxy S10 event has leaked on Weibo, and it shows Samsung counting down the ten years since the launch of the Galaxy S series. The video shows an outline of Galaxy S series phones, which keep getting bigger and the bezels keep getting thinner. This suggests that 10th Edition of the Galaxy S series will sport even thinner bezels on all sides. You can watch the leaked teaser video below.


The new Galaxy S10 series is tipped to sport Infinity-O Display panels, triple camera setup at the back (S10 Lite may sport dual rear camera setup), and come in Black and White colour options at least. The Galaxy S10+ is tipped to sport dual front cameras as well, and the Galaxy S10 Lite is tipped to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The other two premium variants should sport an in-display fingerprint scanners.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, SAmsung, SAmsung Galaxy S10 Plus Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite Battery Capacities Tipped on Brazil Certification Site
