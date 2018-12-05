Now that the year is about to end, Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy S10 series launch early next year. The the Galaxy S10 series of phones are expected to see significant changes given that 2019 will mark the decade anniversary for the 'Galaxy S' series. A couple of renders have now surfaced online, and they show that both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will sport a display hole for front camera design, called the Infinity-O Type display, similar to the one expected on the Galaxy A8s launching next week. Furthermore, based on these renders, the Galaxy S10 is expected to sport a single front camera, while the Galaxy S10+ will sport a dual front camera setup. Another bunch of leaks show protective films for the Galaxy

A concept render shared by tipster Ben Geskin suggests that the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ both will feature a true bezel-less edged display, and for the selfie camera, a small hole will sit on the top right edge of the device. This is different than the Galaxy A8s, which is expected to have the selfie camera hole on the top left edge instead. In any case, the concept render suggests that while the Galaxy S10 will have only one selfie camera hole, the Galaxy S10+ will sport two selfie camera holes side-by-side on the top right edge of the screen. IceUniverse has also shared a photo of the protective films for the Galaxy S10+, and also an image of the Galaxy S10+ in working condition.

Photo Credit: Twitter/IceUniverse

Tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, had earlier shared 5K renders and 360 degree video of the Galaxy S10+ variant showing off triple cameras at the back and two cameras up front, it has now revised its article to suggest that the Galaxy S10+ will sport quad-cameras at the back, and not three. While the front is similar to what the above mentioned leaks suggest, the back is seen sporting a quad-camera setup. The four sensors at the back are placed horizontally, with the flash module sitting at the end of the line. There's no fingerprint scanner seen anywhere at the back, and the report states that the smartphone will sport an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.



The report also tips that the Galaxy S10+ will sport a 6.4-inch dual-curved edge QHD AMOLED display. The quad camera setup at the back is said to consist a standard lens, telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens. Dimensions are tipped to be at 157.5x75.0x7.8mm (with camera bump 9mm). The renders sport an Ice Blue variant. Furthermore, the report also says that the Galaxy S10+ will not support iris scanning and will come with an improved Face Unlock feature. The smartphone is seen sporting a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and loudspeaker at the bottom edge, SIM tray at the top edge, power button on the right edge, and volume and Bixby buttons on the left edge of the device.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Galaxy S10+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC in the US, while in markets like India, it will be powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC. It is tipped to have up to 12GB RAM, 1TB storage, and run on Android Pie based on the new One UI out-of-the-box.