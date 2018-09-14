As Samsung gets ready to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Galaxy S-series expectedly by launching the Galaxy S10 in 2019, rumours surrounding the upcoming smartphone are pouring in from all corners. A fresh report suggests that at least one of the variants of the Galaxy S10 will arrive with a dual camera setup at the front and a triple camera setup at the back. While many previous reports have already been tipping details about the presence of five cameras in the smartphone, the latest report reiterates the leaks and suggests that the top-end model of the Galaxy S10 will be the one to house them. The news comes at a time that Samsung is teasing the launch of a smartphone with four cameras for next month.

As per an ETNews report out of South Korea, Samsung will launch a variant of the Galaxy S10 with a total of five cameras - a pair at the front and a triple camera setup at the back. As per previous reports, Samsung will launch three variants in the Galaxy S10 lineup next year - two Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ successors, and one variant with a cheaper price tag. According to the latest report, the premium variant of the handset will be equipped with the five camera setup. However, it does not provide any specifications of the cameras.

The Galaxy S10 could become the first smartphone from Samsung to use a triple rear camera setup. The ETNews report says that this model will be the ultra-premium offering, with a premium offering sporting a single front camera and a triple rear camera setup, and a standard version featuring a single front and a dual rear camera setup.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy S10's triple rear camera setup will bear 12-megapixel lens with f/1.5 to f/2.4 variable aperture, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle lens (123 degrees) at f/1.9 aperture, and a zoom lens with a 13-megapixel sensor and f/2.4 aperture. Meanwhile, the front cameras are expected to come with a 12-megapixel main lens with variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), and another super-wide-angle lens at 16-megapixel with f/1.9 aperture.