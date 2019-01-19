With just over a month remaining for the official unveiling, the Samsung Galaxy S10 family has been revealed in a purported leaked render, which shows off the smartphones wrapped in transparent cases. The latest leak details most of the aspects of the Samsung phones that we are anticipating at the Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 20. The render essentially shows the regular Galaxy S10 model, alongside the Galaxy S10E aka Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy S10+. In a related development, the regular Galaxy S10 with model number SM-G973N has been sighted on the Geekbench website. The model in question seems to be powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is likely to be reserved for North America-bound variants.

In the progression of the Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks and rumours, tipster Evan Blass on Saturday posted a press render on his Twitter account @evleaks. The render shows the Galaxy S10 family encased in transparent cases. Blass suggested that the models showcased in the render are the Galaxy S10E aka Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+.

The Galaxy S10E, or what was initially rumoured to be called the Galaxy S10 Lite, in the render appears to have a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash and a heart-rate sensor. However, the regular Galaxy S10 model and the Galaxy S10+ seem to have a triple rear camera setup along with the same LED flash and heart-rate sensor modules.

One of the notable differences from the existing Galaxy S9-series models is the lack of a rear fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ models. It is likely that Samsung will opt for an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a traditional fingerprint sensor on the rear. The Galaxy S10E, however, seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The leaked render also shows the presence of the punch-hole display panel that Samsung calls the Infinity-O Display. While the Galaxy S10E and Galaxy S10 appear to sport a single front shooter, the Plus variant is seen with a dual selfie camera. There is also a cutout that could be in relation to the 3.5mm headphone jack.

All this corroborates the previous rumours about the Galaxy S10 family. Separately, the Galaxy S10 variant with model number SM-G973N has been listed on Geekbench. The benchmark site shows that the new model carries an Exynos 9820 SoC, which will be the successor to the existing Exynos 9810 SoC.

The Geekbench listing also shows the presence of 8GB of RAM on the listed Galaxy S10 variant. Furthermore, it highlights a single-core score of 4,382 and a multi-core score of 9,570.

Earlier this week, a Geekbench listing of the Galaxy S10+ surfaced on the Web. That was mainly of the handset with model number SM-G975U that has a Snapdragon 855 SoC. It showed that the smartphone received 3,413 in single-core performance and 10,256 in multi-core performance.

Notably, it isn't fair to judge the actual performance merely from the unconfirmed benchmark scores available on the Geekbench database since these may be coming from the early prototypes. Samsung could add software-side optimisations before the formal launch to boost the performance of the Galaxy S10 models.

Having said that, the latest revelations come just weeks ahead of the official Galaxy S10 launch that is set for February 20 in San Francisco, California. It is believed that Samsung will showcase its first foldable phone – Galaxy F – and the first 5G phone – Galaxy S10 X – at the event.