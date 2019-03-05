Samsung Galaxy S10's Display Gets Highest Ever A+ Grade From DisplayMate

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was tested by DisplayMate and has passed all lab runs with flying colours. To give a brief background, DisplayMate has been a reputable name in determining smartphone display quality. It has awarded the Galaxy S10 display its highest ever A+ grade, same as the Pixel 3 last year, and claims that the Galaxy S10 has an "impressive display that establishes many new display performance records, earning DisplayMate's best performing smartphone display award, and receiving our highest ever A+ grade." The report states that the Galaxy S10 display is better than the Galaxy S9 in display power efficiency and peak brightness as well.

DisplayMate states that the Galaxy S10 is the most colour accurate display that it has tested, with absolute colour accuracy at 0.4 JNCD. The 1,215 peak brightness is 17 percent more than the Galaxy S9 in high ambient light. The Galaxy S10 also comes with "automatic colour management that automatically switches to the proper colour gamut for any displayed image content that has an ICC Profile within the OLED wide colour space, so images automatically appear with the correct colours, neither over-saturated nor under-saturated."

Furthermore, DisplayMate notes that the Galaxy S10 is one of the first displays to reach full 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut as the result of using a new high saturation Deep Red OLED. There's also a Vivid mode that has the wide native OLED colour gamut. It provides significantly higher colour saturation, with a large 142 percent of the Standard sRGB / Rec.709 colour Gamut and 113 percent of the Standard DCI-P3 colour gamut, the highest ever measured for smartphones and tablets.

In its testing, DisplayMate also found out that the Galaxy S10 has 10 percent higher relative display power efficiency than the display on the Galaxy S9. It notes that for the same screen area and same luminance as the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S10 display uses 9 percent less power.

Samsung Galaxy S10 family is set to be officially unveiled in India on March 6. While the Galaxy S10 carries a starting price of Rs. 66,900, the Galaxy S10+ will be available with an initial price tag of Rs. 73,900 and the cheapest in the range, the Galaxy S10e will go on sale at Rs. 55,900.

