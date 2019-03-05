Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10's Display Gets Highest Ever A+ Grade From DisplayMate

, 05 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S10's Display Gets Highest Ever A+ Grade From DisplayMate

Samsung Galaxy S10 offers 1215 nits peak brightness

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 is 17 percent more bright than Galaxy S9
  • It has 10 percent higher relative display power efficiency than S9
  • The phone received highest ever A+ Grade for display

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was tested by DisplayMate and has passed all lab runs with flying colours. To give a brief background, DisplayMate has been a reputable name in determining smartphone display quality. It has awarded the Galaxy S10 display its highest ever A+ grade, same as the Pixel 3 last year, and claims that the Galaxy S10 has an "impressive display that establishes many new display performance records, earning DisplayMate's best performing smartphone display award, and receiving our highest ever A+ grade." The report states that the Galaxy S10 display is better than the Galaxy S9 in display power efficiency and peak brightness as well.

DisplayMate states that the Galaxy S10 is the most colour accurate display that it has tested, with absolute colour accuracy at 0.4 JNCD. The 1,215 peak brightness is 17 percent more than the Galaxy S9 in high ambient light. The Galaxy S10 also comes with "automatic colour management that automatically switches to the proper colour gamut for any displayed image content that has an ICC Profile within the OLED wide colour space, so images automatically appear with the correct colours, neither over-saturated nor under-saturated."

Furthermore, DisplayMate notes that the Galaxy S10 is one of the first displays to reach full 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut as the result of using a new high saturation Deep Red OLED. There's also a Vivid mode that has the wide native OLED colour gamut. It provides significantly higher colour saturation, with a large 142 percent of the Standard sRGB / Rec.709 colour Gamut and 113 percent of the Standard DCI-P3 colour gamut, the highest ever measured for smartphones and tablets.

In its testing, DisplayMate also found out that the Galaxy S10 has 10 percent higher relative display power efficiency than the display on the Galaxy S9. It notes that for the same screen area and same luminance as the Galaxy S9, the Galaxy S10 display uses 9 percent less power.

Samsung Galaxy S10 family is set to be officially unveiled in India on March 6. While the Galaxy S10 carries a starting price of Rs. 66,900, the Galaxy S10+ will be available with an initial price tag of Rs. 73,900 and the cheapest in the range, the Galaxy S10e will go on sale at Rs. 55,900.

Is Samsung Galaxy S10+ the best Android flagship overall? Are Samsung Galaxy Buds the best truly wireless headphones in India? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10, DisplayMate
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
'Haptic Baton' Offers New Hope for Visually-Challenged Musicians
Amazon Gives AI to Harvard-Affiliated Hospital in Tech's Latest Health Push
Samsung Galaxy S10's Display Gets Highest Ever A+ Grade From DisplayMate
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: Watch Live Stream
  2. OnePlus 7 Leaked Image Shows Off Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  3. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A40 Price Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. Android TV Privacy Bug Exposes Your Photos to Strangers, Google Responds
  6. Samsung Galaxy A60 Leak Tips 6.7-Inch Full-HD+ Screen, 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Boat Stone 650 Wireless Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 1,899
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung M30 and A50, MWC 2019, and More News This Week
  9. OnePlus 7 Leaked Renders Tip Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2, ZenFone Max Shot Spotted on Certification Site
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.