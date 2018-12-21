Samsung Galaxy S10 is now found to debut with a 'Bright Night' mode. The new mode is speculated to mimic the low-light photography experience featured on the Google Pixel models in the form a 'Night Sight' feature. The existence of the new mode has been discovered in the code of the new camera app that comes on the latest One UI beta. Also, it is likely to sit alongside the 'Artistic Live Focus' mode on the Galaxy S10. The next Galaxy flagship is also speculated to come with a Holographic technology.

As spotted by XDA Developers, the stock Samsung Camera APK of the latest One UI beta build running on the Galaxy Note 9 includes strings related to the Bright Night mode. The feature is designed to enable users to "take bright pictures even in very dark conditions", defines one of the strings.

It appears that the Bright Night mode will be Samsung's answer to the Night Sight feature that Google brought to the Pixel 3, Pixel 2, and Pixel models last month. The mode - like the Pixel 3's - could take multiple shots with long exposure and slow shutter speeds and then combine them together to give better low-light results than the auto mode.

Google has provided optical image stabilisation (OIS) on its Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 models to compensate for shakes while capturing multiple frames through the Night Sight feature. Samsung could take the same move and offer OIS on all the Galaxy S10 variants to make its Bright Sight feature useful.

It is also worth noting here that Google offers its Night Sight feature with a mix of machine learning and software processing inputs. However, Samsung is likely to use hardware to enhance results on its new flagships.

Alongside Google's Night Sight feature, Honor offers 'Super Bright Mode', Huawei has a 'Night Mode', OnePlus offers its 'Nightscape', and Xiaomi provides it as 'Night Scene'.

Samsung could bring the Bright Night mode to its existing Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 as well. Nevertheless, the initial debut is likely to be exclusive to the Galaxy S10. This sounds similar to how the South Korean giant brought features such as AR Emoji and Super Slow-mo initially to the Galaxy S9 models and then rolled them out to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Samsung is also building a feature called 'Artistic Live Focus' that could arrive on the Galaxy S10 next year. That is likely to replace the existing Live Focus feature.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is so far rumoured to have three different models, namely the Galaxy S10 Lite, regular Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are said to have a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to come with a dual rear camera setup. Furthermore, there is also a 10th-anniversary model in rumours that could have a quad rear camera setup.