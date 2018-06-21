Samsung Galaxy S10 Concept Image Tips Bezel-Less Display

Samsung will celebrate ten years of its Galaxy S-Series next year, and the entire tech world is expecting something big with the Samsung Galaxy S10. Just like Apple released the iPhone X, Samsung is expected to make a grand announcement with the Galaxy S-Series launch next year. We expect some revolutionary features on the Galaxy S10, and a fresh concept leak suggests that the Galaxy S10 may go completely bezel-free. The concept S10 suggests no chins anywhere, not notch as well, and the curved-edges at the sides make it look like quite a stunner.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's make it clear that we aren't sure whether this is the Galaxy S10 or not. This image was shared by tipster Ice Universe with the caption, "This may be a design beyond." While he doesn't explicitly say that it's the S10, many think that he is referring to the Galaxy S10 codename (Beyond). Furthermore, the Galaxy S10 is too far from launch, and leaks on the Galaxy Note 9, which is launching this year, are currently in focus. It's unlikely that the company has finished enough work on the S10, to have concepts floating around. Also, some obvious photo-shopping can be noticed at the bottom edge of the device.

Even noted tipster OnLeaks thought that the leak was not legitimate, giving us more doubt. In any case, whether this is the Galaxy S10 or not, we hope that Samsung looks to design it in somewhat similar manner, as the concept does look quite appealing.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is not likely to debut anytime before CES 2019. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, under-display speaker technology, and a triple camera setup.