Ahead of any formal details, the alleged codename of the Samsung Galaxy S10 has surfaced online. The next-generation Galaxy S series flagship smartphone, which was previously rumoured to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and an Apple Face ID-like technology, is now said to be codenamed "Beyond". It is also reported that Samsung is working with multiple partner companies to choose appropriate technologies for the Galaxy S9 successor. The latest development comes amid the growth stories of the Galaxy S9 that was launched earlier this year. The current model is also claimed to be the ultimate leader in the declining global smartphone market. A separate report claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 much earlier than usual - January instead of February/ March.

South Korean website The Bell reports that while the Galaxy S8 was codenamed Dream and the Galaxy S9 was initially developed as Star, the Galaxy S10 is at present internally known as Beyond. This codename has specifically been assigned as Samsung is said to be in plans to make its 10th-anniversary flagship go beyond what it has already achieved in the market. It could also be meant to move to new heights with the next premium handset.

Apart from the codename, the report says Samsung is working with many companies, including Qualcomm, Synaptics, and Taiwan's Ezestek, to chose a feasible under-display fingerprint sensor technology. It is speculated that the Galaxy maker could pick multiple vendors to ensure no supply issues would emerge at the time of the Galaxy S10 production.

As we mentioned, some previous reports suggested the availability of a Face ID-like technology on the Galaxy S10 to enable an advanced facial unlock functionality. However, The Bell claims that the application of a 3D sensing module to enable a new Face Unlock feature on the next Galaxy series flagship is uncertain.

A separate report by The Bell claims that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S10 by as early as January 2019. Notably, the Galaxy S9 was launched in February this year - just before MWC 2018, while the Galaxy S8 debuted in late March 2017. This suggests that Samsung could push the launch of the next Galaxy flagship a bit early. But planning a January launch is likely to help the company easily take on the 2018 iPhone lineup that is so far rumoured to include three new models that all are expected to arrive in September.

It is safe to presume that some more reports around the Galaxy S10 will emerge in the coming future. Having said that, Samsung isn't likely to reveal any details about the tenth model of its Galaxy S family until next year.