Samsung has reportedly finalised the key suppliers for building the circuit boards of the Galaxy S10 camera. The company is speculated to have picked the suppliers after finalising the camera specifications of the next Galaxy series model. Separately, it is said that three variants of the Galaxy S10 have received certification in Russia. There is reportedly the handset with model number SM-G970x that comes as an entry-level offering, while the SM-G973x and SM-G975x are speculated as the two new premium models. One of the Galaxy S10 models is also likely to come with an Infinity-O display panel. The South Korean giant showcased the new panel alongside other new Infinity Display designs at its annual developer conference earlier this month.

Among other developments, The Bell from Korea reports that Samsung has finalised the circuit board suppliers for the camera of the Galaxy S10. Daeduck GDS and Newflex Technology are among the suppliers for the camera circuit boards, the publication said citing industry sources. The new circuit boards, when combined with the latest optics, are said to deliver a "significantly improved camera performance".

On the specifications front, the Galaxy S10 Plus is said to come with a total of five cameras - where two camera sensors will be available at the front and three will be featured at the back. The regular Galaxy S10 model, on the other hand, could have four cameras - two at each front and back side. It is already reported that the South Korean company could bring its 10th-anniversary model with as many as six cameras in total - four at the back and two at the front. The new model is also likely to have 5G support and a massive, 6.7-inch display.

The Bell reports that Samsung will produce around two million units of the 5G-supported Galaxy S10 variant. The top-of-the-line model will sit next to the three other Galaxy S10 models.

As spotted by technology blog Techieride, three variants of the Galaxy S10 has received the certification in Russia. It is said that there will be an entry-level Galaxy S10 variant with model number SM-G970x, while the two premium offerings in the range are found to have model number SM-G973x and SM-G975x. The certification listing with November 12 as the issuing date also suggests some dual-SIM variants of the Galaxy S10 models. However, it doesn't reveal any hardware details.

Having said that, if we look at some of the previous reports, the SM-G975F is expected to come with a 6.4-inch display and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to five cameras with two cameras at the front and three at the back as well as an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The other two models could have single, dual, and triple camera variants.

Last month, the Galaxy S10 purportedly reached the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) for certification. The CMIIT listing revealed the new flagship with model numbers SM-G9700, SM-G9730 and SM-G9750. However, the Galaxy S10 with model numbers SM-G970F, SM-G975F, and SM-G973F emerged in September.

ETNews, in a separate report, revealed that Samsung has kicked off the mass production of the Infinity-O display panel that will be featured in one of the Galaxy S10 models. The company is said to be using the Hole In Active Area (HIAA) laser technology to build the uniquely designed displays. Moreover, it is said that the company ended its initial testing last month to bring the new display panel into mass production.

Aside from a Galaxy S10 variant, the Infinity-O display panel is expected to debut on the Galaxy A8s. The company already teased the handset, and its specifications surfaced just earlier this week. The new display panel is a part of the next-generation Infinity Display models that were showcased at the Samsung Developer Conference earlier this month.