Samsung Galaxy S10 – the South Korean electronics giant's latest flagship offering – brings an impressive list of upgrades such as better imaging hardware, faster processor, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to go with an all-new design. The Samsung Galaxy S10 was recently put through a durability test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything and it passed the bend test and flame test with ease. Moreover, the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor was also seen to perform fine even after the display area above it was heavily scratched. However, the sensor altogether failed to work when the glass above it was cracked.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was put through JerryRigEverything's brutal smartphone durability test and it fared quite well. The flagship, which flaunts a glass sandwich design with an aluminium frame running around the edges, performed well in the bend test. The metallic frame barely gave in to the bending force and the glass-made rear panel also did not crack. The Gorilla Glass 6-protected Super AMOLED display also held its own during the flame test, as the pixels were seen reverting back to their original colour once the flame was removed.

More importantly, JerryRigsEverything's Samsung Galaxy S10 durability test video revealed that users won't have to worry about the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor losing its functionality if the display above it has attracted a few scratch marks. The Samsung flagship's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor was seen performing just fine even when the glass above it was heavily scratched. However, when the area above was it cracked or had deep grooves in the glass above it, the sensor failed to recognise the fingerprint pattern.

In another test of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor's capability, popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee aka MKBHD also showed in a video that the Samsung Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor works without a hitch even when the thumb is wet. On the other, the optical in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 6T failed to recognise the fingerprint pattern when the thumb was wet.

Also, Samsung Galaxy S10 users need not worry about the smartphone getting damaged due to occasional liquid splashes, as it comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S10's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor was shown to be working just fine when a third-party screen protector was applied on the display.