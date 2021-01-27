Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update again, as per a report. Samsung had started rolling out the update earlier this month, but it was paused abruptly last week. While the reason wasn't officially revealed, reports claimed that the update made some Samsung Galaxy S10 phones heat up and also caused camera blur. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update is now said to be rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in Switzerland.

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 carries the firmware version G975FXXU9EUA4, according to a report by SamMobile. While the update is said to be rolling out to devices only in Switzerland as of now, it is likely that Samsung will expand it to other markets soon.

Samsung had pulled the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 series last week. Reports indicated that this was due to certain bugs in the firmware. Users had reportedly complained about camera blur and the device heating up. And those who hadn't already upgraded were unable to do so via over-the-air or SmartSwitch later.

While Samsung hasn't issued any clarification, it seems that the issues have been resolved since the Android 11 update appears to have started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones again. If you have an eligible device and didn't get a chance to upgrade earlier, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. The update is said to bring Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features to the phone, along with the January 2021 Android security patch.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.