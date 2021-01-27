Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update Rollout Resumes: Report

Samsung had paused the rollout of the One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 last week.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 January 2021 14:48 IST
Samsung hasn't given an official reason for pausing the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 series

Highlights
  • The One UI 3.0 update is said to carry firmware version G975FXXU9EUA4
  • It is reportedly rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in Switzerland
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 will receive the January 2021 Android security update

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones have started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update again, as per a report. Samsung had started rolling out the update earlier this month, but it was paused abruptly last week. While the reason wasn't officially revealed, reports claimed that the update made some Samsung Galaxy S10 phones heat up and also caused camera blur. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update is now said to be rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10 devices in Switzerland.

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 carries the firmware version G975FXXU9EUA4, according to a report by SamMobile. While the update is said to be rolling out to devices only in Switzerland as of now, it is likely that Samsung will expand it to other markets soon.

Samsung had pulled the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the entire Samsung Galaxy S10 series last week. Reports indicated that this was due to certain bugs in the firmware. Users had reportedly complained about camera blur and the device heating up. And those who hadn't already upgraded were unable to do so via over-the-air or SmartSwitch later.

While Samsung hasn't issued any clarification, it seems that the issues have been resolved since the Android 11 update appears to have started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones again. If you have an eligible device and didn't get a chance to upgrade earlier, you can go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update. The update is said to bring Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features to the phone, along with the January 2021 Android security patch.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  Design
  Display
  Software
  Performance
  Battery Life
  Camera
  Value for Money
  Good
  Sturdy and compact
  Very good cameras
  Powerful SoC
  Bad
  Gets warm under heavy load
  Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9820
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3400mAh
OS Android 9.0
Tanishka Sodhi
