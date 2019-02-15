The floodgates of Samsung Galaxy S10 series leaks seemingly refuse to shut down. The latest leak comes in the form of a hands-on video that claims to show the Samsung Galaxy S10+, complete with its curved display and pill-shaped hole for accommodating the dual front cameras. The smartphone's display is seen covered by a screen protector with a circular cut-out at the spot where the in-display fingerprint sensor will be located. Moreover, alleged images of the smartphone's Luxurious Ceramic White variant have also surfaced online.

The alleged Galaxy S10+ hands-on video shows the smartphone flaunting a familiar design that we've already seen in multiple leaks in the past few months. The curved Infinity-O Display and the elongated punch hole housing the dual selfie sensors is there, alongside a thin bottom bezel. But what caught our attention is the distinct circular cut out on the screen protector at the spot where the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor will be located.

While this may appear to be a logical design element for maximising the efficiency of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a previous leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor won't work when a screen protector is applied. Interestingly, the aforesaid leak comes from UK-based smartphone accessories seller MobileFun, the same source that has now leaked the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video.

Additionally, a set of images claiming to show the Luxurious Ceramic White variant of the Galaxy S10+ have also surfaced online. The leaked images show the upcoming smartphone's Luxurious Ceramic White variant from all angles and also depict a side-by-side comparison with its Prism White variant. The Luxurious Ceramic White version of the Galaxy S10 appears to have a more uniform colour texture with a light brownish tinge to it, while the Prism White variant flaunts a reflective surface finish with blue and pink undertone. We'll get to know more when Samsung launches the Galaxy S10+, alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 in Barcelona.