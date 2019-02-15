Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Alleged Hands-On Video Leaked, Luxurious Ceramic Variant Appears Online

, 15 February 2019
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Luxurious Ceramic White images were leaked

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked video shows a curved Infinity-O display
  • In-display fingerprint sensor won’t work with a screen protector
  • The same source leaked the images of Galaxy S10 screen protectors

The floodgates of Samsung Galaxy S10 series leaks seemingly refuse to shut down. The latest leak comes in the form of a hands-on video that claims to show the Samsung Galaxy S10+, complete with its curved display and pill-shaped hole for accommodating the dual front cameras. The smartphone's display is seen covered by a screen protector with a circular cut-out at the spot where the in-display fingerprint sensor will be located. Moreover, alleged images of the smartphone's Luxurious Ceramic White variant have also surfaced online.

The alleged Galaxy S10+ hands-on video shows the smartphone flaunting a familiar design that we've already seen in multiple leaks in the past few months. The curved Infinity-O Display and the elongated punch hole housing the dual selfie sensors is there, alongside a thin bottom bezel. But what caught our attention is the distinct circular cut out on the screen protector at the spot where the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor will be located.

While this may appear to be a logical design element for maximising the efficiency of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a previous leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor won't work when a screen protector is applied. Interestingly, the aforesaid leak comes from UK-based smartphone accessories seller MobileFun, the same source that has now leaked the alleged Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video.

Additionally, a set of images claiming to show the Luxurious Ceramic White variant of the Galaxy S10+ have also surfaced online. The leaked images show the upcoming smartphone's Luxurious Ceramic White variant from all angles and also depict a side-by-side comparison with its Prism White variant. The Luxurious Ceramic White version of the Galaxy S10 appears to have a more uniform colour texture with a light brownish tinge to it, while the Prism White variant flaunts a reflective surface finish with blue and pink undertone. We'll get to know more when Samsung launches the Galaxy S10+, alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 in Barcelona.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Oppo F11 Pro Alleged Leaked Teaser Reveals Design, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Comment
 
 

Oppo R15 Pro
