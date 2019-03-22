Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to Be Released on April 5

, 22 March 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G to Be Released on April 5

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will hit the shelves in the first week of April in Samsung's home market

Highlights

  • The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will go on sale on April 5
  • There won't be any pre-orders for the smartphone in South Korea
  • It has already passed the necessary signal verification test

Samsung on Thursday said it will release its first 5G smartphone in the first week of April in South Korea, making it the world's first mobile device with the next-generation network capability.

The South Korean tech giant said Galaxy S10's 5G model will go on sale on April 5, without a pre-order programme, Yonhap news agency reported.

Though Samsung did not disclose the price, it is expected to cost around 1.5 million won ($1,332) (around Rs. 91,300) in the domestic market, according to industry sources.

On Monday, the state-run National Radio Research Agency said Galaxy S10's 5G model has passed signal verification test, giving the green light for its launch in the South Korean market.

South Korea's three mobile carriers have been preparing to roll out their commercial 5G service for Samsung's smartphone built for the high-speed network.

Samsung's schedule is about a week earlier than the US carrier Verizon's plan to launch its first 5G smartphone service on Motorola's MotoZ3, essentially a 4G phone with a special attachment that gives it 5G capability, in Chicago and Minneapolis on April 11.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
