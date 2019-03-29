Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Price Reportedly Revealed Ahead of Sale Next Week

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is all set to go on sale in the home market on April 5 i.e., next week. A new report now suggests that the price of the new variant has been settled at KRW 1,390,000 (roughly Rs. 84,600) for the 256GB variant, and the 512GB variant is to cost KRW 1,550,000 (roughly Rs. 94,400). Samsung has partnered with LG Telecom to launch the Galaxy S10 5G in the South Korean market. This release will make it the world's first mobile device with the next-generation network capability. To recall, at launch ahead of MWC 2019, the company hadn't revealed the price of the smartphone.

The price corroborates with an earlier report that speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant may cost around KRW 1,550,000 (roughly Rs. 91,300) in the domestic market. To recall, the smartphone was launched alongside the other Samsung Galaxy S10 series smartphones ahead of MWC 2019 this year, but as we mentioned, no pricing information was confirmed by the company at that point. Apart from the upgraded 5G chip, the phone incorporates a larger display, is heavier than the other three variants, comes with a quad camera setup, and packs a big 4,500mAh battery. In the US, Samsung was reported to partner with Verizon first to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Q2 2019. Later in the same quarter, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile will also start selling it, the earlier report stated.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will improve upon network speeds thanks to the Qualcomm X50 5G modem integrated alongside the chipmaker's Snapdragon 855 SoC. At the event, the company said that the 5G variant is capable of downloading a full TV show season in minutes, play graphic-heavy cloud games with virtually no lag, and support real-time 4K video calls as well. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage - which is not expandable via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with a large display than the other three S10 variants, and it is seen sporting a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 505ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is also different, and it sports an additional 3D depth sensor with an hQVGA resolution. The other three sensors are identical to what's integrated on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel 77-degree lens wide-angle camera coupled with 2PD autofocus, a variable aperture ranging from f/1.5 to f/2.4, and OIS; a 12-megapixel 45-degree lens telephoto (0.5x and 2x optical zoom) camera with autofocus, an f/2.4 aperture, and OIS; apart from a 16-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide lens camera with fixed focus and an f/2.2 aperture. The setup also provides up to 10x digital zoom.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G bears a 10-megapixel Dual Pixel AF with an f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree lens. There is a second front camera, once again a 3D Depth Camera with an hQVGA resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G packs a large 4,500mAh battery compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ which sports a 4,100mAh battery. This also makes the phone heavier and thicker than the rest, with dimensions measuring at 162.6x77.1x7.94mm and the smartphone weighing at 198 grams. The phone bears an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and comes with connectivity options like 5G (Sub-6GHz / mmWave 28GHz, 39GHz), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.