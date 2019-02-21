Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Launched: What You Need to Know

Samsung Galaxy S10 series was unveiled at the Unpacked event in San Francisco, and alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+, the company also launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant. Apart from the upgraded 5G chip, the phone incorporates a larger display, is heavier than the other three variants, comes with a quad camera setup, and packs a big 4,500mAh battery. From price, availability, carrier partners, to its hardware differences - we've listed all the important things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G price, availability

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G's price was not unveiled at the event, but Drew Blackard, Samsung senior director of product marketing, told CNET that the phone may be a $100 more than the most premium Samsung Galaxy S10+, but didn't go into more detail. For those unaware, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ price starts from $999.99 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

Mystery around the price is understandable given that the phone isn't expected to launch until later this year with no specific timeline announced by Samsung. The company is reported to partner with Verizon first to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Q2 2019. Later in the same quarter, Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile will also start selling it, the report stated.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G processor, 5G modem

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G will improve upon network speeds thanks to the Qualcomm X50 5G modem integrated alongside the chipmaker's Snapdragon 855 processor. At the event, the company said that the 5G variant is capable of downloading a full TV show season in minutes, play graphic-heavy cloud games with virtually no lag, and support real-time 4K video calls as well. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage - which is not expandable via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G sports a larger display

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with a large display than the other three, and it is seen sporting a 6.7-inchQuad-HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a 505ppi pixel density and 19:9 aspect ratio. To, recall, the second closest premium variant, the Samsung Galaxy S10+, sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, retaining the same 19:9 aspect ratio but having a lower pixel density of 438ppi.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with a quad camera setup

The camera on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is also different, and it sports an additional 3D depth sensor with an hQVGA resolution. The other three sensors are identical to what's integrated on the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The setup consists of a 12-megapixel 77-degree lens wide-angle camera coupled with 2PD autofocus, a variable aperture ranging from f/1.5 to f/2.4, and OIS; a 12-megapixel 45-degree lens telephoto (0.5x and 2x optical zoom) camera with autofocus, an f/2.4 aperture, and OIS; apart from a 16-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide lens camera with fixed focus and an f/2.2 aperture. The setup also provides up to 10x digital zoom.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G bears a 10-megapixel Dual Pixel AF with an f/1.9 aperture and 80-degree lens. There is a second front camera, once again a 3D Depth Camera with an hQVGA resolution.



Samsung Galaxy S10 5G battery, other specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 packs a large 4,500mAh battery compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ which sports a 4,100mAh battery. This also makes the phone heavier and thicker than the rest, with dimensions measuring at 162.6x77.1x7.94mm and the smartphone weighing at 198 grams. The phone bears an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and comes with connectivity options like 5G (Sub-6GHz / mmWave 28GHz, 39GHz), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.