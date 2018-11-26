Samsung Galaxy S10 is now said to debut with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. This could be the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 that was recently reported as the 10th-anniversary model by the South Korean company. The 5G variant is said to be internally called "Beyond X" and is planned to debut with a massive, 6.7-inch display. It is also speculated to come with as many as six cameras in total. Samsung could formally launch the Galaxy S10 top-end model alongside the other three models at an event in February next year. However, the 5G variant is likely to come sometime after the public debut of 5G networks.

Folks at ITHome claim, citing a report from Hong Kong-based GF Securities, Samsung has plans to launch the Galaxy S10 with 12GB of RAM. The top-of-the-line smartphone is also said to have 1TB of onboard storage. It is, however, unclear whether the storage will be expandable via microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is said to come in White, Black, Yellow, and Green colour options. Some of them could have gradient colours. Also, there could be a ceramic edition model. Companies such as Essential Phone and Xiaomi already used a ceramic build to deliver a superior experience.

Samsung is rumoured to launch two new Galaxy S10 variants with model number SM-G973 and SM-G975 that could have 5.8-inch and 6.44-inch display panels, respectively. The former is also said to have dual cameras, while the latter is rumoured with three cameras. Distinctly, the Galaxy S10 model with 5G support was previously reported to have six cameras - four rear cameras and two selfie cameras. There could also be a reverse charging feature to let users charge their wireless charging-enabled devices by placing them together. Moreover, the superior variants of the Galaxy S10 are likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.