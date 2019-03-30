Samsung Galaxy S10 5G model that is debuting in South Korea on April 5 is found to have different dimensions and weight than that of its global variant. The alleged leaked specifications of the upcoming phone have popped up online and point at the difference between the two models. Recently, the price of the Galaxy S10 5G had also surfaced on the Web. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 5G alongside the other three Galaxy S10 models last month. The global variant of the phone comes with a Qualcomm X50 5G modem to support next-generation cellular connectivity out-of-the-box.

Technology blog DealnTech has published the alleged specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G that is launching in South Korea on April 5. The leaked list shows all the key hardware specifications that were formally announced last month. However, it highlights that the South Korean variant of the Galaxy S10 5G measures 162.2x77.1x7.8mm. This suggests a smaller and thinner build over the global Galaxy S10 5G model that was unveiled last month with 162.6x77.1x7.9mm dimensions.

The purported specifications list also points out that the Korean Galaxy S10 5G variant is slightly thicker than its global counterpart with 208 grams of weight. The global Galaxy S10 5G notably weighs just 198 grams.

Photo Credit: DealnTech

Samsung hasn't offered any clarity on what's distinct in the upcoming variant of the Galaxy S10 5G. However, it is possible that the South Korean variant packs Exynos SoC with a custom modem by Samsung, whereas the global variant comes with Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Qualcomm's X50 modem.

The leaked specifications list also shows that the Galaxy S10 5G will arrive in South Korea in Majestic Black, Crown Silver, and Royal Gold colour options for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage option will just have Crown Silver colour option. It isn't clear whether Samsung will also offer its Majestic Black colour option for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage model.

Earlier this week, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G emerged online. The phone with 256GB storage is tipped to have a price tag of KRW 1,390,000 (roughly Rs. 84,900), whereas its 512GB storage model is said to be priced at KRW 1,550,000 (roughly Rs. 94,700).