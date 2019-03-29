Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A70's 25W Charger Leaked, Galaxy A90 Support Also Tipped

, 29 March 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy A70's alleged 25W charger pictured

Highlights

  • Samsung EP-TA800 25W charger to be bundled in Galaxy S10 5G, A70
  • Tipster Ice Universe suggests that it could come with Galaxy A90
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 series to also get 25W charging support soon

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and Samsung Galaxy A70 come with 25W fast charging support, and are bundled with a charger that allows 25W charging. Tipster Ice Universe has given us an alleged glimpse of that 25W charger, claiming that it will also be introduced on the not-yet-released Galaxy A90. Samsung Greater China President Quan Guixian recently confirmed that the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will also get 25W fast charging support through a new over-the-air (OTA) software update, which means that this charger will also work with these three phones, once the update rolls out.

Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to share a video from a Weibo post, claimed to be of Samsung's new 25W charger, EP-TA800. He says that the charger uses a USB Type-C to USB Type-C power delivery. This charger is claimed to be bundled with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy A70. The tipster also notes that the charger will be used in the upcoming Galaxy A90 as well. He notes that once the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and Samsung Galaxy S10e get support for 25W charging, it can be used to charge these phones as well. These phones were promised to get 25W charging support soon.

The charger, as mentioned, maximises at 25W, but it supports something called as the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) mode that reduces the power output if it feels that it could heat up the phone. All voltage and amp ranges can be seen on the image shared above.

It's important to note that this hasn't been confirmed officially by Samsung. The company hasn't shared an image of the charger that will ship with the Galaxy S10 5G or the Galaxy A70.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is set to go on sale in South Korea from April 5, and the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A70 haven't been revealed as of yet.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy A70, Samsung 25W Charger
