NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Planning to Merge Galaxy S 'Plus' and Galaxy Note 9 Series Over Disappointing Galaxy S9 Sales: Reports

Samsung Planning to Merge Galaxy S 'Plus' and Galaxy Note 9 Series Over Disappointing Galaxy S9 Sales: Reports

, 21 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Planning to Merge Galaxy S 'Plus' and Galaxy Note 9 Series Over Disappointing Galaxy S9 Sales: Reports

Highlights

  • Galaxy S series H1 2018 sales have dropped for the second year in a row
  • Galaxy S10+ might feature a display similar to the one on Galaxy Note 9
  • Samsung is expected to streamline its flagship range soon

Samsung's mobile division has been going through a rough patch for the past few months now. Earlier this month, we saw Samsung reporting profits below estimate owing to slumping smartphone sales. With access to the absolute figures, a report claims that Samsung sold 10.2 million units of the Galaxy S9 smartphone in Q1 2018, and only about 9 million units in all of Q2. The company has also reportedly brought forward the Galaxy Note 9 event in order to compensate for this drop. Separately, the South Korean phone maker is said to have plans to merge the Galaxy S 'Plus' handset lineup with its Galaxy Note series.

As per a report by Korean publication The Bell, the Galaxy S9 range sold about 9 million units in Q2 2018, compared to 18.7 million units of the Galaxy S8 sold in Q2 2017. This is Samsung's worst performance in years, as 2015 saw 19.9 million units of the Galaxy S7 being shipped in Q2 and 2016 witnessed 15.6 million shipments of the Galaxy S7 in the same quarter. First quarter performance was, however, on par with the Galaxy S7, launched around the same time, as the Galaxy S9, in 2016.

Overall sales of the Galaxy S9 in the first half of 2018, recorded at 19.2 million, were down 9.4 percent from the 21.2 million units that the Galaxy S8 sold in the first half of 2017. Ever since the launch of the Galaxy S7, H1 sales have continued to drop for the second consecutive year.

In a separate report, The Bell claimed that Samsung's mobile division has been considering unifying the 'Plus' variant in the flagship Galaxy S range with the Galaxy Note lineup. This development is reported to take place soon after the Galaxy S10 launch, making the Galaxy S10+ the last one in the category.

Reasoning for this merger would be the overlapping concepts of both smartphones series in terms of what they offer. Removing the S Pen from the Galaxy Note essentially leaves us with just a similarly-sized Galaxy S Plus smartphone, with more or less the same internals. For instance, the Galaxy S9+, launched earlier this year, bears a 6.22-inch panel while the Galaxy Note 8 has a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display. Following on that, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to bear a 6.38-inch display, while next year's Galaxy S10+ might get a 6.4-inch one.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Facebook Confirms Its Athena Internet Satellite, Launch Reportedly Planned for Early 2019
NASA Readies to Send Probe to the Sun, Closer Than Ever Before
Samsung Planning to Merge Galaxy S 'Plus' and Galaxy Note 9 Series Over Disappointing Galaxy S9 Sales: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Price Specifications Leaked With Listings in Romania
  2. iPhone Users Could Face Deactivation by Telcos Due to New TRAI Regulation
  3. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Exchange Offer Goes Live
  4. Nokia 3.1 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  5. Nokia X6 Global Android One Variant Launches as Nokia 6.1 Plus
  6. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 26
  8. Why Alexa or Google Home Don't Understand What You Say
  9. Samsung Galaxy S 'Plus' Series Might Merge With Galaxy Note Range Soon
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sale Today, Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Too
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.