Samsung Plans to Merge Galaxy S and Note Series Into Single Flagship Line, Galaxy S11 Replacement Might Pack S Pen: Report

The Galaxy S10 successor might end up being called Galaxy One.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 18:09 IST
Samsung Plans to Merge Galaxy S and Note Series Into Single Flagship Line, Galaxy S11 Replacement Might Pack S Pen: Report

The first phone in the merged flagship line might come with an S Pen housed in a slot

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note and S series might be merged next year
  • The first phone post the merger might be called the Galaxy One
  • Galaxy Note 10’s successor might be replaced by a foldable phone

Samsung has so far launched ten generations of Galaxy S-series flagships and nine Galaxy Note-series phones, spacing their launch by half a year and targeting them at a different set of buyers. But the road for Samsung's two flagship lines might end next year, or to put it more accurately, merge in 2020. Samsung is reportedly mulling plans to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, and might unify then into a single "Galaxy One" lineup. The first one to follow this strategy is touted to replace the Galaxy S11, while the gap left by the Galaxy Note series might be taken by a Galaxy Fold successor.

Reliable tipster Evan Blass, citing a reliable source, has tweeted that Samsung is working on a new brand strategy that might lead to the merger of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series. The discussions are still in the early stages and might not even materialise. But if they are actually implemented, we might not see a Galaxy S10 successor, purportedly called the Galaxy S11.

Instead, Samsung might launch a ‘Galaxy One' flagship that will combine the traits of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series phones. But what's the reason behind the move? It is apparently due to the similarities and overlapping features between the two flagship lines.

Talking about changes, the most notable one would be the arrival of the S Pen on a non-Galaxy Note series phone, starting with the "Galaxy One". So, essentially we are looking at a Galaxy S10 successor that will come equipped with a stylus and might be launched in the first half of 2020, the calendar slot that is usually reserved for a Galaxy S flagship. So, what about the second half, the one that is kept for a Galaxy Note-series phone?

Well, that slot will be taken by a foldable device, possibly a Galaxy Fold successor. But it would happen only if (and that's a big ‘if') the sales perform to the tunes of Samsung's expectations in terms of market reception as well as functionally. The former is obviously about shipment figures, while the latter might be all about the user experience and reception. But again, the plans are still in the early stages and may or may not materialise anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy and compact
  • Very good cameras
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under heavy load
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S10 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9820 SoC
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 9.0
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note Series, Samsung Galaxy S Series
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Plans to Merge Galaxy S and Note Series Into Single Flagship Line, Galaxy S11 Replacement Might Pack S Pen: Report
