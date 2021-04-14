Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has launched as the latest smartphone offering in South Korea. The phone has gone official in partnership with SKTelecom and is up for pre-order with offers. The phone has an Infinity-O display with the cutout placed in the top centre and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has a triple camera setup at the back. The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 packs a 4,500mAh battery and is equipped with quantum cryptography technology. This phone may launch in other international markets as the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 price, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is priced in South Korea at KRW 699,600 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in White, Gray, and Light Violet colour options. It will be up for pre-order starting today and will be available from April 23. Samsung is offering a free Galaxy Buds Live and a transparent cover to all pre-booked customers.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 specifications

Detailing specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 runs on Android 11-based One UI. It features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone packs 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and offers expansion via microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

As for imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup supports 10x digital zoom and OIS. Up front, the phone features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with 25W fast charging support. There is a 15W charger bundled inside the box, and a 25W charger needs to be purchased separately. The Galaxy Quantum 2 is equipped with two stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, and more. The phone measures at 161.9x73.8x8.1mm and weighs at 176 grams.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is equipped with quantum cryptography technology. It has a quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset developed by ID Quantique. This QRNG chipset allows smartphone holders to use services that require security in a more safe and secure manner by generating unpredictable and pattern-less true random numbers.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.