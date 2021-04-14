Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 will go on sale in South Korea on April 23.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 April 2021 12:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 packs a 4,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The phone supports NFC, has a USB Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has launched as the latest smartphone offering in South Korea. The phone has gone official in partnership with SKTelecom and is up for pre-order with offers. The phone has an Infinity-O display with the cutout placed in the top centre and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has a triple camera setup at the back. The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 packs a 4,500mAh battery and is equipped with quantum cryptography technology. This phone may launch in other international markets as the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 price, sale

The new Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is priced in South Korea at KRW 699,600 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in White, Gray, and Light Violet colour options. It will be up for pre-order starting today and will be available from April 23. Samsung is offering a free Galaxy Buds Live and a transparent cover to all pre-booked customers.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 specifications

Detailing specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 runs on Android 11-based One UI. It features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone packs 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and offers expansion via microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

As for imaging, the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup supports 10x digital zoom and OIS. Up front, the phone features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

There is a 4,500mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with 25W fast charging support. There is a 15W charger bundled inside the box, and a 25W charger needs to be purchased separately. The Galaxy Quantum 2 is equipped with two stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi Direct, and more. The phone measures at 161.9x73.8x8.1mm and weighs at 176 grams.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is equipped with quantum cryptography technology. It has a quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset developed by ID Quantique. This QRNG chipset allows smartphone holders to use services that require security in a more safe and secure manner by generating unpredictable and pattern-less true random numbers.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Price, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A35 With 6.52-Inch 60Hz Display, 4,320mAh Battery, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Announces Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Virtual Event for April 28
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  4. Realme Q Series Teased to Offer Balance of Price and Performance
  5. LG 48CX 48-inch Ultra-HD HDR Smart OLED TV Review
  6. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  7. Apple Event to Be Held on April 20, Next-Gen iPad Pro May Debut
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  9. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  10. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED With ScreenPad Plus Secondary Display Launched in India
  2. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  3. OnePlus Watch First Sale on April 21 for Red Cable Club Members, Open Sale From April 22
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Leaks Tip Price, Amazon India Availability Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo V21 5G Expected to Launch in India Soon Thanks to BIS Certification Spotting
  6. iQoo 7 Series Launching in India on April 26, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms
  7. Apple Backs Far-Reaching Emissions Disclosure Rules for Companies
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  9. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo A35 With 6.52-Inch 60Hz Display, 4,320mAh Battery, and Triple Rear Cameras Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com