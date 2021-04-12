Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 April 2021 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 may have a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 may launch on April 23
  • The phone may debut in South Korea on the date
  • Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 could support 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G has surfaced online once again, this time in the form of live images. A tipster shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo the front and back panel images of what is claimed to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2. The phone can be seen with a black back panel that houses three cameras on it. The phone's black colour option has appeared on the leaked images and there will presumably be other colour options as well.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G has been in the news for some time now and the phone is touted to be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy A80 that was released in April 2019. Now, a known tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe shared a few live images of a phone that is believed to be the Galaxy Quantum 2, showing the front and back of the handset. The front panel has a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and features slim bezels all around.

On the black back panel, three camera sensors can be seen along with a flash housed in a rectangular module. These fall in line with the leaked poster and back panel live image that surfaced online last week. At the time, it was said that the phone will be available for pre-orders from April 13 and will be launched in South Korea on April 23.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 specifications (expected)

The Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G may feature a 6.7-inch Super-AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Edge display with 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is also expected to come with a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip to increase the encryption of the data on the device.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Quantum 2 could come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor on the back as the primary camera. It may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. There may be 4G and 5G variants of this phone when it launches on April 23. The phone may come with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, Dolby Atmos, expandable storage, and weigh 203 grams. Till now, a white and a black variant of the Galaxy Quantum 2 have been seen in leaks.

It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured Galaxy A82 5G.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Clubhouse Data of 1.3 Million Users Reportedly Being Sold Online, Company Refutes Claims of Breach
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by ‘Well-Known Performer’

