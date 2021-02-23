Technology News
Samsung Promises Security Updates on Select Galaxy Devices for at Least Four Years

Samsung is going to provide “regular security updates” for four years on at least 31 smartphones and 12 tablets.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 February 2021 13:15 IST
Samsung Promises Security Updates on Select Galaxy Devices for at Least Four Years

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is amongst the devices eligible for four years of security updates

Highlights
  • Samsung devices launched since 2019 are eligible for the new promise
  • The company offers security updates on monthly and quarterly basis
  • Samsung’s latest attempt makes it compelling against other vendors

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy devices will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after their initial launch. The new change is applicable to over 40 Galaxy phones and tablets launched since 2019. Previously, the South Korean giant offered security updates for at least two years to most of its devices. Samsung provides security updates on a monthly and quarterly basis — depending on the device. This means that flagships and premium models get monthly updates, while mid-range, budget options, and earlier flagships receive updates on a quarterly basis.

The list of devices that are eligible for the four-year security updates cycle includes 31 smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, and the Galaxy A10e. It also includes 12 tablet models, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019), Galaxy Tab S6, and the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Below is the list of eligible Samsung devices for four years of security updates:

Samsung said with the new announcement, it is extending security updates rollout on a monthly or quarterly basis. The existing criteria for the security updates rollout, however, varies — depending on which model you have. So, for instance, if you have a Galaxy Note or Galaxy S model, you'll get security updates on a monthly basis, but this won't be the case with a budget Galaxy A model or an earlier flagship like the Galaxy S8 that is scheduled to receive quarterly security updates.

It is important to point out that Samsung hasn't made any promise on whether it will provide security updates on a monthly or quarterly updates for the period of four years. It instead mentioned that the devices would receive “regular security updates for a minimum of four years”.

But nevertheless, Samsung's commitment of providing four years of security updates to its Galaxy devices looks promising against other Android manufacturers that normally provide security updates for two to three years. Google itself also promises to deliver “at least three years” of security updates on its Pixel phones.

Samsung's latest announcement doesn't mean that the eligible Galaxy devices will receive new Android OS updates for four years. However, the company last year promised to offer at least three “generations” of Android OS updates to almost 40 devices, including the Galaxy Note, Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy A, and Galaxy Tab S devices.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
