Samsung Galaxy phone users on Thursday were irked after seeing a strange notification via the company's Find My Mobile service. The notification just had the number “1” along with another “1” below it. Multiple users around the globe reported the incident on social media sites. While responding to user reports on social media, Samsung acknowledged the issue and mentioned that the notification was unintentionally sent during an internal test. OnePlus also sent out a similar push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro users last year.

As per the complaints posted on Twitter and Reddit, various Samsung Galaxy phone users received the unexpected notification through the Find My Mobile service that didn't provide any details but showed the number 1 in the title and the content box.

“Anyone else get that find my mobile push notification that just about gave me a heart attack?” one of the affected users tweeted.

The annoying notification wasn't limited to one country or region and apparently impacted users in global markets, including India and the US. Additionally, the issue affected some of the latest devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Galaxy Note 10 models among others.

I got a "Find My Mobile 1 1" notification in my Samsung phone and it seems thousands of other users worldwide got it.

Anything suspicious @SamsungMobile @SamsungIndia? #FindMyMobile #Samsung

I survived the Samsung Find My Mobile 1 (1) notification crisis and lived to tell the tale.

Few hours after getting user complaints through social media, Samsung's official UK support account on Twitter addressed the problem and stated that the notification was “sent unintentionally during an internal test.” The account also highlighted that it had no effect on the devices.

Recently, a notification about "Find My Mobile 1" occurred on a limited number of Galaxy devices. This was sent unintentionally during an internal test and there is no effect on your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.

However, the India and other regional accounts of the company's support team didn't provide any clarity to users complaining about the push notification.