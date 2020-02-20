Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Phone Users Puzzled by 'Find My Mobile' Push Notification, Company Says Was Unintentional

Samsung Galaxy Phone Users Puzzled by ‘Find My Mobile’ Push Notification, Company Says Was Unintentional

Affected Samsung Galaxy phone users made complaints on Twitter and Reddit.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 February 2020 18:37 IST
Samsung said that the annoying notification was delivered due to an internal test

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy phone users reported the problem on Thursday
  • Find My Mobile service pushed a notification with number “1”
  • Samsung confirmed that the issue wouldn’t impact devices

Samsung Galaxy phone users on Thursday were irked after seeing a strange notification via the company's Find My Mobile service. The notification just had the number “1” along with another “1” below it. Multiple users around the globe reported the incident on social media sites. While responding to user reports on social media, Samsung acknowledged the issue and mentioned that the notification was unintentionally sent during an internal test. OnePlus also sent out a similar push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro users last year.

As per the complaints posted on Twitter and Reddit, various Samsung Galaxy phone users received the unexpected notification through the Find My Mobile service that didn't provide any details but showed the number 1 in the title and the content box.

“Anyone else get that find my mobile push notification that just about gave me a heart attack?” one of the affected users tweeted.

The annoying notification wasn't limited to one country or region and apparently impacted users in global markets, including India and the US. Additionally, the issue affected some of the latest devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip as well as the Galaxy Note 10 models among others.

 

 

 

Few hours after getting user complaints through social media, Samsung's official UK support account on Twitter addressed the problem and stated that the notification was “sent unintentionally during an internal test.” The account also highlighted that it had no effect on the devices.

 

However, the India and other regional accounts of the company's support team didn't provide any clarity to users complaining about the push notification.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy, Samsung, Find My Mobile
Jagmeet Singh
Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available
Samsung Patent Application Shows Waterfall Display, Tipped to Debut on Galaxy Note 20

