NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped

, 06 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped

Samsung Galaxy P1 may launch in China soon

Highlights

  • Samsung first phone in the Galaxy 'P' series may be called Galaxy P1
  • The Galaxy P1 launch date still remains a mystery
  • The smartphone may sport an under-display fingerprint scanner

Samsung is reported to be working on new Galaxy R and Galaxy P series of smartphones, and is said to be looking to discontinue its Galaxy 'J' series altogether next year. Now, new information comes from China that the first smartphone from the new Galaxy 'P' series may be called the Samsung Galaxy P1, and it could come with an under-display fingerprint scanner as well. The new smartphone is expected to be integrated with its in-house mobile GPUs as well, to reduce reliance on Imagination Technologies - the company that offers PowerVR range of GPUs for mobile devices.

A tweet from tipster MMDJ_ states that the first smartphone from the Galaxy P series may be called the Samsung Galaxy P1. The 'P' series is expected to cater to the mid-range segment, while there's not much information in the Galaxy R series. The Galaxy P series may also be powered by the Exynos processors, and sport 3GB to 4GB of RAM. There could be a possibility of dual cameras at the back, given the trend in the competitive mid-range segment, but this is pure speculation at this point.

The same tipster also states that Samsung may use an under-display fingerprint scanner on a new smartphone for the China market, but hasn't specified any further details. The tipster may be talking about the Samsung Galaxy P1, as the two tweets were published back to back, and this could prove to be a big USP for the company. However, the under-display fingerprint scanning technology could be integrated into a completely different phone, so we caution you to take all the information for what it's worth.

Samsung has been reported earlier to launch its under-display fingerprint scanning technology on a mid-range device before it debuts on the Samsung's flagship Galaxy 'S' series next year. It was earlier speculated to be the Galaxy 'A' series, but it could well be the new Galaxy 'P' series as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, SAmsung Galaxy P1
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
LG Q9 With Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM Leaks, Hands-On Image Surfaces
Google Dataset Search Is a New Search Engine for the Scientific Community
Samsung Galaxy P1 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Coming 'Soon' to Redmi 6 Series, Global Beta ROM 8.9.6 Released
  2. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro With AI Face Unlock Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 6T Leak Hints at Waterdrop Notch, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  4. Vivo V11 Pro With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  5. iPhone Xs Max Said to Be 'Likely' Name for 6.5-inch Model, Prices Leaked
  6. Nokia 9 Image Leak Tips a Crazy Camera Setup at the Back
  7. Xiaomi Poco F1 Update Brings Camera Optimisations, AOSP Buttons
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro First Impressions
  9. Vivo V11 Pro Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Moto G6 Plus India Launch Set for September 10
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.