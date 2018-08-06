NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to Go on Sale Today in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) to Go on Sale Today in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications

, 06 August 2018
Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) price in India is Rs. 16,990 under an introductory offer

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) sales will begin at 12pm IST
  • It will be available via Flipkart and Samsung Shop in India
  • Launch offers include cashback & double data offer from Jio, no-cost EMIs

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018), the latest affordable smartphone from the company, will go on sale for the first time in India today, August 6. The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) went official in the country a week ago, and features a 6-inch Infinity Display, AI integrations in the camera, and dual sensors on the back, among others. It will be available via Flipkart and Samsung starting 12pm IST. It is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy On8 model that was launched back in 2016, which itself received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 to accommodate its new version in Samsung’s lineup.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) price in India

The Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) price in India is Rs. 16,990, though it is just an introductory price. Its listing price on the official Samsung Shop in India is Rs. 17,990, meaning a Rs. 1,000 discount is being provided to early buyers. As for launch offers, both Samsung Shop and Flipkart are offering cashback worth Rs. 2,750 and double data offer in partnership with Jio, along with no-cost EMIs. Along with this, Flipkart customers will get a Rs. 400 discount on making the purchase using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top and features a 6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. There also an LED flash. Plus, Samsung has provided its Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop features. The Background Blur Shape adds a soft light effect in different contextual shapes to make the pictures talk. In contrast, the Portrait Dolly feature that enables moving GIF images with zoom movements in the background to create a cinematic experience, while the Portrait Backdrop feature helps users add some preset background effects. For selfies, a 16-megapixel sensor is available at the front along with an f/1.9 aperture.

The Galaxy On8 (2018) has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Further reading: Samsung
5 Amazing Vivo NEX Features That Put It Ahead of the Competition
