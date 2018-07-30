NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) Said to Launch in India This Week, Price Revealed

, 30 July 2018
Samsung Galaxy On8

Samsung India will launch Galaxy On8 (2018 variant) with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage and dual rear camera setup this week in India for roughly Rs. 18,000. The new Galaxy On8 model will sport a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display on e-commerce major Flipkart, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

"The smartphone would feature Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor," the sources added.

This would be Samsung's second online-exclusive smartphone in two months. Earlier this month, the company launched Galaxy On6 online, which was its first Infinity Display mid-segment smartphone to be sold exclusively on an e-commerce platform.

Samsung India has sold over 20 lakh units of its recently-launched Galaxy J8 and Galaxy J6 mid-segment smartphones in the country. According to the company, it sold 50,000 units of Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8 each day.

At the Rs. 18,000 price point, the upcoming Galaxy On8 smartphone will face intense competition from the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which packs 6GB of RAM. Other smartphones in the Rs. 17,000-Rs. 20,000 price bracket are Oppo F7, Vivo V9, and Nokia 6.1. The Galaxy J8 is also priced at Rs. 18,990, meaning competition for the new Samsung phone from within its own ranks.

