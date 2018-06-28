Samsung Galaxy On6 Said to Be a Flipkart Exclusive, Priced at Rs. 15,000

The next smartphone from Samsung India, tipped first earlier this week, will be an online exclusive on Flipkart and will be called Galaxy On6. The smartphone, to be unveiled in the first week of July, may cost Rs. 15,000 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant, industry sources told IANS on Thursday. The company is also likely to announce some cashback offers as well.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy On6 smartphone will come with a Super AMOLED Infinity Display. The company could also debut its 'Chat over Video' feature with the Galaxy On6. The Chat over Video feature enables uninterrupted viewing experience, thus, allowing users chat without interrupting their video viewing.

The Samsung Galaxy On6 will run on Samsung's Exynos processor, though its model remains unspecified.

In January, Samsung India launched Galaxy On7 Prime with a Make for India feature named Samsung Mall. Making use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Samsung Mall is claimed to find product within seconds.

Samsung will also roll out a digital campaign before the launch as it refreshes the Galaxy On series. The South Korean major last month launched Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A6, Galaxy J8, and Galaxy J6 smartphones housing the "Infinity Display" technology.

The success of these new Galaxy smartphones may have prompted Samsung to introduce the new Galaxy On6 model with Infinity Display.