Samsung Galaxy On6 has been launched in India after several weeks of teasers by the company. The latest model in the Galaxy On series of smartphones, the new Galaxy On6 sports the Infinity Display design that is said to offer 15 percent more display area without increasing the overall size. The smartphone is specifically targeted at youth with thin bezels, an 18.5:9 display, and a selfie camera that has an LED flash. The new Samsung Galaxy On6 smartphone competes against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the top-end Realme 1 variant.

Samsung Galaxy On6 price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy On6 price in India has been set at Rs. 14,490. It will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart and Samsung Online Shop starting July 5. Customers purchasing the Galaxy On6 can avail a bunch of launch offers, including a complete mobile protection plan at Rs. 49, no cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,610, and exchange offers. Additionally, customers with a Jio connection are entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs. 2,750 in their MyJio account on recharging with Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 packs. They would also receive a Double Data benefit on the first four recharges of Rs. 198 and above.

Samsung Galaxy On6 features

Samsung has offered a new 'Chat Over Video' feature that lets users chat with their contacts while watching a video by offering a translucent chat screen. There is also a preloaded My Galaxy Video app that lets users watch aggregated and curated video content from a list of content providers. The app includes curated playlists, original shows, and full-length Bollywood movies. Lastly, there is Samsung Pay Mini to enable easy payments through the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy On6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy On6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung Experience UX on top and features a 5.6-inch HD+ (720x1480 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 293ppi of pixel density. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with Mali T830 MP1 GPU and 4GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, there is a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back that comes with an LED flash and supports features such as Animated GIF, Beauty Face, Best Photo, Face Detection, Food, HDR, Panorama, and Sports. There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor available at the front with an LED flash. Both the rear and front camera sensors are paired with an f/1.9 aperture lens. Also, the front camera enables a Face Unlock feature.

Samsung has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy On6 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 70.2x149.3x8.2mm.