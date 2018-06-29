NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy On6 India Launch Expected on July 2, Will Be Flipkart Exclusive

, 29 June 2018
Highlights

  • Flipkart has confirmed the new Samsung Galaxy On-Series model
  • It could be the rumoured Galaxy On6
  • The smartphone is teased with an 'Infinity Display' panel

Flipkart has confirmed the launch of a new Samsung Galaxy On-Series model. The model, which is likely to be the rumoured Galaxy On6, is set to debut in India on July 2, the e-commerce giant revealed through a dedicated microsite. It has also released three video teasers that highlight an 'Infinity Display' panel with thin bezels and a single rear camera along with a fingerprint sensor. There is also a hashtag pointing at an Always on functionality. Samsung has notably roped in Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff to start promoting the new Galaxy model in the country.

As per the teasers available on the Flipkart site, the new Galaxy On model will be launched at 12:30pm IST on July 2. But ahead of the formal launch, the teasers have confirmed that the handset will come with an Infinity Display panel that could not have the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. One of the teaser videos has also shown Shroff showing its rear camera sensor that is accompanied by an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the availability of #AlwaysOn hashtag on the micro-site of the new Galaxy On model suggests that it could feature a Super AMOLED panel.

Earlier this week, citing industry sources, IANS reported that the new Galaxy On model will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage and will be powered by Samsung's Exynos SoC. The news agency in a separate report on Thursday claimed that the handset will arrive as the Galaxy On6 - sitting with the Galaxy On7 Prime and Galaxy On Max. The report also stated that the new model will be priced at around Rs. 15,000 and include features such as a Chat over Video. Samsung is also expected to launch the model as a Flipkart exclusive offering and bring some cashback offers to persuade buyers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy On6, Samsung
