Samsung is expanding its Galaxy On series of smartphones by launching the Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant in India. Similar to the original Galaxy On Nxt model that was launched in 2016, the new Galaxy On Nxt variant will go on sale via Flipkart. The new smartphone will come with price tag of Rs. 10,999, though it will receive a Rs. 1,000 discount and will be available at Rs. 9,999 during the Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale. The Flipkart sale will begin starting January 3.

As per the listing on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant is quite similar to its original version. The dual-SIM smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) TFT display and runs Android Marshmallow 6.0 with Samsung's custom UI on top. The handset is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. Further, it sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The primary camera sensor supports full-HD video recording at a frame rate of 30fps.

The new Samsung Galaxy On Nxt variant has 16GB onboard storage that makes it a distinct option in the Galaxy On Nxt series. The onboard storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) that can be added to a dedicated slot. The Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant also has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The smartphone packs 3300mAh non-removable battery. Besides, it measures 75x151.7x8 mm and weighs 167 grams.

Samsung launched the original Galaxy On Nxt with 32GB internal storage back in October 2016 at a price of Rs. 18,490. In last April, the South Korean company expanded the lineup with the 64GB Galaxy On Nxt variant that debuted at Rs. 16,900.

