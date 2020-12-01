Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note Smartphones Said to Be Discontinued in 2021

The Galaxy Note, is one of two Samsung premium phone series – the other being the more compact Galaxy S.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 December 2020 12:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note Smartphones Said to Be Discontinued in 2021

The Galaxy Note 20 was launched in the United States this year with a $999 (roughly Rs. 73,400) price tag

Highlights
  • Samsung first launched the Note in 2011
  • The Galaxy Note is known for its large screen and stylus for note-taking
  • At present, Samsung doesn't plan to develop new version of Galaxy Note

Samsung may discontinue its premium Galaxy Note phone next year, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would reflect the sharp drop in demand for high-end smartphones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Galaxy Note, known for its large screen and a stylus for note-taking, is one of two Samsung premium phone series, the other being the more compact Galaxy S which draws in consumers with its state-of-the-art parts.

At present, the South Korean tech giant does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021, three sources said, declining to be identified as the plans were not public.

Instead, the Galaxy S series' top model, the S21, will have a stylus and the next version of Samsung's foldable phone will be compatible with a stylus, which will be sold separately, one of the sources said.

A second source said company development efforts that normally would have been directed to the Note would now be channelled into its foldable phone range.

Samsung declined to comment.

Tom Kang, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint, said sales of Samsung's Note series are expected to fall by a fifth to 8 million this year while sales of the S series are likely to drop by 5 million to less than 30 million.

"Premium demand has decreased this year and many people are not looking for new products," he said.

The Galaxy Note 20 was launched in the United States this year with a $999 (roughly Rs. 73,400) price tag, on par with the Galaxy S20 while the iPhone 12 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 58,700).

Samsung first launched the Note in 2011, breaking new ground in the market for larger screen models and helping it overtake Apple to become the world's largest smartphone maker for the first time that year.
© Thomson Reuters 2020

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Note, Galaxy S
Nintendo Switch Update Version 11.0.0 Released, Allows Transferring Screenshots, Videos to Smartphone, PC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note Smartphones Said to Be Discontinued in 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  2. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  3. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  6. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  7. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Spotify Is Reportedly Testing Stories With Playlists, Artists
  9. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  10. Redmi Note 9 4G China Model May Launch as Redmi 9 Power in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Is Featuring a Giving Tuesday Shared Story to Highlight Accounts That Are Donating
  2. Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 on Average for Servicing Out-of-Warranty Smartphones: Counterpoint
  3. Amazon Says Sellers Saw 60 Percent More Sales Than Last Year From Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
  4. Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features
  5. YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting VoWiFi on Jio in India, VoLTE on T-Mobile in US: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990
  9. Micromax May Bring a 6GB RAM Phone With Liquid Cooling, High Refresh Rate, Suggests Co-Founder
  10. Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com