Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are set to go on sale in India. Both phones will be available for purchase through various retail outlets and online portals in the country starting 12am tonight. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ began in the Indian market just after their formal debut earlier this month. Samsung has provided all-new hardware through the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Specifically for Indian customers, the Galaxy Note 10 duo include S Pen handwriting recognition support for four Indian languages.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price in India, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in the country is set at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while its 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 89,999.

Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ come in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options. Also, there is an Aura Red colour variant specifically of the Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be available for purchase through various offline and online stores, including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and Samsung's online store.

Sale offers on the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ include a cashback worth Rs. 6,000 for customers using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Online consumers can also avail a cashback of Rs. 6,000 through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 users are provided with YouTube Premium subscription for six months.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ retain the S Pen stylus that's iconic to the Galaxy Note series. Samsung has provided Bluetooth Low Energy support on the new S Pen alongside built-in sensors to offer Air Actions. Further, the bundled S Pen is designed to convert handwritten notes into digital text in the Samsung Note app.

Specifically for Indian customers, Samsung has offered S Pen handwriting recognition support for four Indian languages, namely Hindi, Hinglish, Marathi, and Urdu.

Apart from the S Pen integration, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have DeX support. There is also a Link to Windows feature within the Quick Panel of the smartphones to let users receive real-time notifications and message alerts directly on a Windows 10 PC.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9 Pie with the latest One UI version on top and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display along with a Dynamic AMOLED panel. There is the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Note 10 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a wide-angle (77 degrees) lens that sports a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.1 telephoto lens (45 degrees) and OIS support.

For selfies, the Galaxy Note 10 houses a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

On the storage front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options include 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, RBG light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Note 10 packs a 3,500mAh battery that works along with the bundled 25W charger. Besides, the phone measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ shares many similarities with the Galaxy Note 10. Both phones also come with identical S Pen support and run One UI based on Android Pie.

However, in terms of major differences, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display. The phone also has 12GB of RAM and two storage options -- 256GB and 512GB that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Note 10+ has the same rear camera setup that comes on the Galaxy Note 10. There is an additional DepthVision Camera, though.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging. Lastly, the device measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams.