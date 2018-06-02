Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Upgraded Camera Said to Be Unveiled on August 9

 
02 June 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 With Upgraded Camera Said to Be Unveiled on August 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Representational)

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch date has been tipped
  • The phablet flagship will reportedly feature an upgraded camera
  • The launch event is reportedly being held early this year

Samsung plans to highlight an upgraded camera when it unveils its next Galaxy Note smartphone on Aug. 9, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new model, likely to be called the Note 9, will look similar to last year’s model, but will also include an upgraded processor from Qualcomm Inc. for some markets, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Samsung's "Unpacked" event, which will be held in New York according to one of the people, comes about two weeks earlier this year than a similar occasion last year. The South Korean company aims to release the new model as early as the end of August, the people said, though plans could still shift. A Samsung spokesperson declined to comment about the event.

Samsung had 23 percent of the smartphone market in the first quarter versus 16 percent for Apple, according to data from IDC. Earlier this year, Samsung released the Galaxy S9 phone with an upgraded camera, which has been well received by consumers.

The Note phone line helped usher in the large-phone format, a growing category that appeals to single-device consumers. Apple, which for years resisted making a large-screen iPhone, changed course in 2014 with the iPhone 6 Plus. Later this year, Apple plans to launch its biggest smartphone yet, a model with an almost 6.5-inch screen that looks like a bigger iPhone X.

Samsung is also working on a smart speaker coupled with its digital assistant Bixby, taking on Amazon.com Inc.’s Echo line of devices and Apple’s HomePod, Bloomberg News reported last year.

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 9, Samsung
