Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly begun receiving a new software update, which brings a couple of major improvements to the older generation flagship. The latest update introduces the vaunted Night mode, the dedicated low light photography feature that delivered some impressive results on the Galaxy S10 series flagships. Moreover, the latest update also brings the June Android security patch. The OTA is reportedly available to Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany as of now, but its rollout is expected to expand in more regions soon.

The reported update, which carries the firmware version N960FXXU3CSF9, brings the dedicated Night mode to the camera app on the Galaxy Note 9. It can be activated manually by users to capture brighter photos with more details in low-light conditions. To recall, Samsung also brought the Night mode feature to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ duo earlier this year.

The update, whose rollout was first spotted by SamMobile, also brings the June Android security patch. The update has reportedly been rolled out in Germany so far, and is yet to reach Galaxy Note 9 users in other regions. We checked for its availability in India and can confirm that it is yet to be released for Galaxy Note 9 users here.

The update also adds a QR code scanner feature to the native camera app, which means users will no longer have to rely on Bixby Vision or a third-party QR code scanner app. Galaxy Note 9 users can now simply point the camera at a QR code in the camera app to scan it. For added convenience, there is also a quick toggle in the notifications shade which can be tapped to open the camera app for scanning a QR code.