Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Update Brings Dedicated Night Mode, June Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Update Brings Dedicated Night Mode, June Android Security Patch: Report

The OTA also introduces QR code scanning feature to the camera app.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Update Brings Dedicated Night Mode, June Android Security Patch: Report

A quick toggle for the QR code scanning feature is there in the notifications shade as well

Highlights
  • The new Galaxy Note 9 update is yet to be rolled out widely
  • Night mode made its way to the Galaxy S9 duo in February
  • The OTA also brings general camera improvements

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly begun receiving a new software update, which brings a couple of major improvements to the older generation flagship. The latest update introduces the vaunted Night mode, the dedicated low light photography feature that delivered some impressive results on the Galaxy S10 series flagships. Moreover, the latest update also brings the June Android security patch. The OTA is reportedly available to Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany as of now, but its rollout is expected to expand in more regions soon.

The reported update, which carries the firmware version N960FXXU3CSF9, brings the dedicated Night mode to the camera app on the Galaxy Note 9. It can be activated manually by users to capture brighter photos with more details in low-light conditions. To recall, Samsung also brought the Night mode feature to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ duo earlier this year.

The update, whose rollout was first spotted by SamMobile, also brings the June Android security patch. The update has reportedly been rolled out in Germany so far, and is yet to reach Galaxy Note 9 users in other regions. We checked for its availability in India and can confirm that it is yet to be released for Galaxy Note 9 users here.

The update also adds a QR code scanner feature to the native camera app, which means users will no longer have to rely on Bixby Vision or a third-party QR code scanner app. Galaxy Note 9 users can now simply point the camera at a QR code in the camera app to scan it. For added convenience, there is also a quick toggle in the notifications shade which can be tapped to open the camera app for scanning a QR code.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Versatile S Pen
  • Good display and sound quality
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Screen reflections are unavoidable
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9810
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1440x2960 pixels
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500 in Limited Period Offer
WhatsApp Asked for Help to Locate Missing Backpacker in Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Update Brings Dedicated Night Mode, June Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  3. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  4. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  6. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  8. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
  9. Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  10. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 Get Limited Period Discount in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.