Samsung Galaxy Note 9 New Update Brings Camera Improvements: Report

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 9 flagship smartphone last month, and it sent out an update soon after to stop the device from accidentally activating the Bixby assistant. Now, a month later, Galaxy Note 9 users are reportedly once again receiving an update, this time focusing on camera improvements. The update brings along improvements in Signal Noise Radio (SNR) low light brightness, overall camera picture quality, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 latest update has been rolled out in Germany, and other regions should get it soon.

Sammobile reports that Samsung is rolling out firmware version N960FXXU2ARI9, and the size of the latest Galaxy Note 9 update is at 302MB. The update is rolling out over-the-air and those who haven't received a notification can check manually in the Settings app. As mentioned, the update is currently only rolling out in Germany, however it should arrive in other markets soon. The changelog states improvements in camera picture quality, brightness of faces in backlit conditions, Day/Night HDR control accuracy, low light brightness, and SNR.

Just last week, a separate Galaxy Note 9 update enabled users to change the default option for the hardware Bixby button that activates voice assistant even if it got pressed accidentally. However, instead of introducing an option to disable it, Samsung has only brought the ability to set it to make sure Bixby only activates when the button is pressed twice. To change this setting, users need to open the Bixby Voice app on the phone and go into Settings by tapping on the menu option. Here, click on the Bixby key option and select either of the two options, 'Press once to open Bixby' or 'Press twice to open Bixby'.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is priced in India is Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB/ 128GB variant and Rs. 84,900 for the 8GB/ 512GB option; both variants support microSD cards of up to 512GB capacity.

It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Quad-HD+ (1440x2960-pixel) resolution and is powered by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC. Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel sensor backed by an f/1.7 aperture, autofocus lens. There is also a fingerprint sensor that sits below the rear camera setup.

Samsung has given a 4000mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 9 that supports fast charging and is compatible with wired and wireless charging technologies. There's also the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that is IP68 rated, as is the handset itself.