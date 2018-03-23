Galaxy Note 9 will launch later this year and whether Samsung will introduce an under-display fingerprint sensor in the smartphone has been a matter of debate for a long time now. Speculations and rumours supporting both sides have been floating on the Internet. As per a new report, the South Korean technology giant is expected to put the fingerprint sensor within the Galaxy Note 9 display. Another report tips that the Galaxy Note 9 will launch earlier than usual.

Citing an industry source, a report in The Korea Herald claims that Samsung Display has "prepared three or four solutions for Samsung Electronics to embed the fingerprint sensor inside of the main display." It added that one of the solutions can make its way into the Galaxy Note 9 and the final decision on the adoption of the technology will be made by the end of this month.

The report quoted another source as saying, "There is enough time for the display company to improve the technology to meet the handset maker's expectations before the launch of the [Galaxy] Note 9 in late August." The source also said that while Samsung's decision to move the fingerprint scanner's position to the new position at back of the Galaxy S9 was an improvement over the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8, but it does not let the company put a larger battery in the smartphone.

If Samsung's final decision is going to include the in-screen fingerprint sensor, it will have to do it fast. Previously, Samsung has finalised the concept for its upcoming Galaxy Note handsets five months in advance, the report says.

Meanwhile, as per a SamMobile report, Samsung has now started to test the smartphone's firmware globally. Notably, the Galaxy Note 9 firmware carries two version numbers 'N960FXXE0ARB7' and 'N960FXXU0ARC5'. Interestingly, the report claims that Samsung has started work on the Galaxy Note 9's software two weeks earlier than it did for the Galaxy Note 8. This could mean that Samsung may release the handset earlier than expected.

Contrarily, a previous report this month had claimed that Samsung may not include the under-display fingerprint sensor despite all the rage during the Mobile World Congress and Consumer Electronics Show 2018. The report had said that the company could be facing too many technological issues while working on incorporating the feature.