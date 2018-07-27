Samsung is just two weeks away from launching its latest flagship - Galaxy Note 9 - in the market. The company has already started teasing the upcoming smartphone via several videos. While a teaser hinting at a bigger battery life in the Galaxy Note 9 was posted earlier, two new videos have suggested a few other features. Based on the latest teasers, the Galaxy Note 8 successor is said to be faster than its rivals and also come with bigger storage options. Meanwhile, rumours surrounding the Galaxy Note 9 are still pouring in, suggesting that the phone will go on sale starting August 24. Interestingly, one of the reports has also claimed that the handset will no longer need the DeX Pad to get a desktop experience.

Ahead of the Galaxy Note 9 launch, several leaks have been surfacing on the Internet for a while now, and some of them are in line with what Samsung is suggesting. Earlier this week, Samsung had teased the presence of a bigger battery in the Galaxy Note 9. While it could be a key highlight of the smartphone, the company has now released two more teasers hinting at the smartphone's storage and speed. As per a previous report, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to get a variant with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. Other reports have claimed that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

In two 30-second videos posted on YouTube, Samsung is teasing a smartphone widely speculated to be the Galaxy Note 9. While one video flashes the words "Never have enough storage? A lot can change in a day," while another video says "Phone too slow? A lot can change in a day."

The videos also show the date of the Samsung Unpacked event, August 9, which is when the Galaxy Note 9 launch will take place.

Meanwhile, as per popular tipster Ronald Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will hit the shelves on August 24. According to the tweet, the smartphone will be available for pre-orders until August 23, and buyers will receive their handsets on August 24. Some previous reports had also suggested the same date of sale for the upcoming smartphone.

Coming to latest leaks regarding specifications, as per a WinFuture report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will no longer need the DeX Pad, the accessory that offers a desktop experience. Until now, this device was required to connect the handset to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse. According to the new report, the Galaxy Note 9 will only require a USB Type-C cable and a display port adapter to connect to a bigger display.

While we already know that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come with a new S Pen, a new report has leaked the alleged design of the stylus. A report in WinFuture showcases the Galaxy Note 9 S Pen in all its glory. The same report has also leaked renders of the various Galaxy Note 9 cases and covers. While previous reports had claimed that the S Pen will double as a Bluetooth controller for the Galaxy Note 9. However, the images do not suggest the availability of any such functionality.

Additionally, the leaked images show a Protective Silicone Cover, Clear View Cover, LED View Cover, and Silicone Cover of the Galaxy Note 9. The report says that The the Protective Silicone Cover will upgrade the Galaxy Note 9 with military-grade protection. These renders also suggest the colour options the Galaxy Note 9 may be launched with - Black, Blue, Brown, and Purple.