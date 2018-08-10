Samsung launched its latest flagship - Galaxy Note 9 - on Thursday, and it did not take long for its first teardown to surface on the Internet. The teardown of the Galaxy Note 9 showcases what is going on inside the smartphone and also compared the inner components with those of the Galaxy Note 8. In terms of design and basic specifications, there are subtle yet significant changes that Samsung has introduced in the Galaxy Note 9. While there are upgrades in terms of storage and processors, the teardown focused more on how Samsung has used space in the handset. It goes on to show, how in spite of having design similarities, the company managed to organise components, connectors, and other things to improve durability and repairability of the Galaxy Note 9.

Folks at Hi-Tech@mail.ru published the teardown showing off the inner workings of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. In the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung has packed a bigger battery than the previous edition. However, it has the same cell density, meaning it takes up more space in the smartphone now. But Samsung has apparently managed to keep the size of the smartphone unchanged from Galaxy Note 8 by shrinking components that also ensures more ease-of-repair. For instance, the charging component now has fewer elements, making it easier to separate from the logic daughter board. Samsung has also made connectors less flimsy and more resilient, which eventually leads to more durability.

One of the interesting things suggested by the teardown is that the Galaxy Note 9 is equipped with a bigger water-cooling system than the passive cooling in the Galaxy Note 9. The teardown mentioned the large copper pipe inside the Galaxy Note 9 'a notebook-class cooler'. Samsung's new cooling system is called a "water-carbon".

While tearing down the Galaxy Note 9, the report follows similar steps to that of the Samsung Note 8. There is a water sealing that ensures liquids cannot enter the smartphone and give it an IP68 water resistant rating. The layout of the components in Galaxy Note 9 is similar to that of last year's Galaxy Note 8.

Meanwhile, Samsung's S Pen stylus is more sturdy, the charging port is connected to the motherboard, the earpiece on the new phone is larger, as the report tipped. Like the Galaxy Note 8, the new phablet also comes with IP68 water resistance. The report claims that Samsung was in a hurry when it had unveiled the Galaxy Note 7, but it has introduced everything it wanted in the Galaxy Note 9.

