Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was launched globally at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event held in New York earlier this month. The latest flagship phablet from Samsung will make its way to the Indian market on August 22, while pre-ordering customers in the US will get their hands on the smartphone as early as August 24. But a week before its release, the Galaxy Note 9 is said to already be receiving its first software update that brings a toggle for super slow-motion recording mode, which has been touted as one of the highlights of the phone's rear camera.

The update is titled version number N960FXXU1ARH5 and will be available as soon as retail customers boot up the phone for the very first time, reports Sammobile. The update adds a toggle in the super slow-mo tab of the camera app letting users choose between 0.2 seconds or 0.4 seconds of footage. Do note that while the 0.2 seconds option records footage in 960fps, the latter is recorded At 480fps. This update also comes with the August 2018 security patch. Check for the update by going into Settings > Software update. No other apparent additions have been seen in the update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Samsung Experience UI atop Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 512GB of onboard storage. Storage on both variants is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In the camera department, the Galaxy Note 9 sports a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary dual pixel sensor with variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and another 12-megapixel secondary telephoto sensor. Both sensors come coupled with dual OIS, 2x optical zoom, and 10x digital zoom. On the front, the handset gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture and an autofocus lens.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Note 9 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for fast charging.