Ahead of Christmas, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Snow White colour variant has been launched in Taiwan. The new model sits against originally launched Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, and Ocean Blue colour options. Unlike the Ocean Blue variant that includes a differently coloured Yellow S Pen, the Snow White colour option of the Galaxy Note 9 has an S Pen in a matching colour. The new colour option comes months after the Galaxy Note 9 received the Cloud Silver colour option that debuted in the US back in late September.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Snow White price

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Snow White variant will be exclusively available through the Samsung Experience Hall, Samsung Smart Pavilion, Samsung Mall, and NT Telecom starting early December. It will come in lone 128GB storage option with a price tag of TWD 30,900 (roughly Rs. 70,500). Furthermore, customers ordering the smartphone before December 31 will get a free limited edition Wireless Fast Charge Charger worth TWD 1,190 (roughly Rs. 2,700).

To recall, the Galaxy Note 9 was launched in August with a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 70,500). The smartphone arrived in India at Rs. 67,900 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant was launched at Rs. 84,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Snow White specifications

Apart from the new paint job, the hardware of the Samsung Note 9 Snow White variant is expected to be identical to the original model that debuted back in August. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the Samsung Experience UX and features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM option.

The Galaxy Note 9 has a horizontally-placed dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor along with a wide-angle lens that has a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture and a 12-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto, f/2.4 autofocus lens. Both sensors have dual OIS (optical image stabilisation) and support features such as 2x optical zoom as well as 10x digital zoom. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung has provided 128GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy Note 9 Snow White variant that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 18), dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, ANT+, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, Iris sensor, and a pressure sensor. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 161.9x76.4x8.8mm.