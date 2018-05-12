Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Alleged US Variant Appears on Benchmarks Once Again

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch is widely expected to be just ahead of IFA 2018 in late August. However, there is no dearth of leaks around the Galaxy Note 8 successor even though there is a lot of time between now and the launch date. An alleged US variant of the smartphone has been spotted on a benchmarking website once again. The Galaxy Note 9’s primary competition will be the 2018 iPhone models, which are said to sport the bezel-less design for all 3 rumoured variants.

A listing spotted on Geekbench shows a Samsung handset with model number SM-N960U. One of the Galaxy Note 8 variants in the US had the model number SM-N950U, so this new model is said to succeed that when it launches. The listing does not reveal a lot, except that the smartphone being tested runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and packs with octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor. This variant has 6GB of RAM, the same as the current model. It’s the second time the same model has been spotted on Geekbench, though this time the single-core is a little higher at 2411, while the multi-core score has dipped marginally to 8712.

The handset’s global variant will likely run on a homemade Exynos chip, probably the Exynos 9810. It is also rumoured to come with two 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back, identical to the Galaxy S9+. Further, it is expected to have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a 4000mAh battery. Some initial reports suggest that Samsung might go for an in-display fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy Note 9, though there are speculations that the handset could formally come with a fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Note 9's name has also been spotted on the company's official websites for North Africa and South Africa.