Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch next week but you don't have to wait for that to reserve the flagship. The Galaxy Note 9 will be launched at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 9, but countless leaks and rumours over the past few months have already hinted at most of the features of the upcoming phablet. The South Korean giant has probably realised that many interested buyers can't wait to get their hands on the Galaxy Note 9, and as a result, it is offering reservations to be put down for "the latest Galaxy smartphone." Previous reports have indicated that the Galaxy Note 9 may go on sale on August 24 and if you want to be one of the first people to buy the handset, you can reserve it right now.

Samsung will be hosting an event next Thursday to officially launch the "next Galaxy smartphone." Most of the specifications and pricing details of the Galaxy Note 9 have been leaked via multiple sources and there's a lot to be excited about the upcoming handset. As spotted by Droid Life, you can reserve the Galaxy Note 9 to ensure a guaranteed delivery on August 24. You can go to Samsung's site or its app on Google Play Store, and submit your name, email ID, and carrier model of choice to reserve the smartphone. By doing so, you will get early access to pre-orders and Samsung promises a guaranteed delivery the day it goes on sale. As of now, the offer is limited to the US.

Notably, this is just a reservation and not a pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Users do not have to pay for anything right now, as the process is just meant to ensure that they have a handset reserved for delivery on launch day. Also, on the site and the app, Samsung has mentioned an exchange offer that gives a discount of up to $450 (roughly Rs. 30,800) on the Galaxy Note 9. However, the company has not listed the price, storage options, and colour variants.

Coming to the colour variants, a new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not come in a Grey colour variant. Several previous reports had suggested that the Galaxy Note 9 will arrive in Black, Blue, Copper, Lavender, and Grey colour options. A tipster on Twitter has suggested that Samsung has probably cancelled the "Grey/ Silver version of the Galaxy Note 9." Notably, there is no official confirmation of the report. We can expect more details to surface in the days leading up to the launch, which is when Samsung will unveil its latest flagship globally.

To recall what we know so far based on previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with an upgraded display and an improved S Pen. A recent Geekbench listing highlighted that the handset will be powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC, though it was initially speculated to have the same Exynos 9810 SoC that debuted on the Galaxy S9 family earlier this year and its US version is likely to have the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

It is also rumoured that Samsung will offer a 512GB storage option this year to give plenty of space to the Galaxy Note 9 users. Further, the new Galaxy Note model could come in multiple colour options and new colour combination to attract users. It is also expected to have an upgraded dual rear camera setup and a larger battery than what was found on the Galaxy Note 8. Past rumours have also indicated that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung is also expected to offer an upgraded dual rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 9 with a list of new features to optimise images and videos.

