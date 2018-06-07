Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Design Leaks Tip Galaxy Note 8-Like Design

Following the launch of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ this year, Samsung appears to be working on an upgrade to its premium phablet series with the Galaxy Note 9. Some of the previous rumours have suggested that the upcoming smartphone will be one of the company's biggest launches yet. However, as per latest reports, the Galaxy Note 9 may not introduce too many changes from the previous model - Galaxy Note 8. Some screen glass protector images of the handset have been leaked online that suggest the overall looks of the Galaxy Note 9 will not be too different than its 2017 model. This piece of information builds upon another renders leak that shows the smartphone from all sides.

The first leak comes from popular anonymous tipster Ice Universe, who took to Twitter to post three images of the Galaxy Note 9's screen glass protector tipping the front design. These images affirm speculations that the handset will look similar to the Galaxy Note 8. The same tipster in an earlier tweet claimed the design that Samsung is capable of achieving but has decided to "save manufacturing costs" instead.

Photo Credit: Ice Universe/ Twitter

Meanwhile, another report by 91Mobiles citing Twitter user Steve H who manages OnLeaks, has leaked 3D renders and 360-degree video of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 and they are in line with the other report. From the front, the smartphone looks almost identical to the Galaxy Note 8. Also, the position of ports and buttons have not changed as well. However, Samsung seems to have stayed with the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is positioned beside the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and the silo for the S Pen.

However, according to the renders and video, the rear end of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 appear to be a bit different than the Galaxy Note 8. The fingerprint scanner is now below the camera module. This also means that Samsung may not introduce an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The report also leaks the dimensions of the Galaxy Note 9, which measures 161.9x76.3x8.8mm that is slightly thicker than the Galaxy Note 8. This means there will be a much bigger 3850mAh battery, compared to the Galaxy Note 8's 3300mAh battery, the report says. Also, the display size of the flagship is said to be roughly 6.3-inches.