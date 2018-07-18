Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch on August 9, and new leaks appear to be coming in daily. The latest is a leaked render that shows design changes over last year's Galaxy Note 8. The render also shows the new S Pen that is said to include various enhancements, including the rumoured Bluetooth connectivity support. Separately, a couple of hands-on images of the upcoming Galaxy Note model has been leaked. The latest developments come weeks ahead of the formal launch of the Galaxy Note 9 that is set for August 9. Recently, Samsung CEO DJ Koh was spotted using the new Galaxy Note handset at a media briefing that suggested the all-new fingerprint sensor placement. An alleged Geekbench listing additionally tipped that instead of the Exynos 9810 SoC for the global Galaxy Note 8 successor, the South Korean giant could pick the Exynos 9820 SoC.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The first ever high-quality render of the Galaxy Note 9 has been leaked by none other than renowned tipster Evan Blass. The render shows that while the overall design of the Galaxy Note 9 matches its predecessor, the new model has a bunch of differences when it comes to the back panel. The biggest difference is apparently the position of the fingerprint sensor that has been moved from the vertical-positioned sensor next to the dual rear camera setup that was featured on the Galaxy Note 8 last year to a horizontal-oriented sensor. This sits below the camera setup - all this has been seen before. Notably, the Galaxy S9 family earlier this year also included a horizontal-oriented sensor below the camera module to make the experience more ergonomic for users than the vertical sensor featured on the Galaxy S8. The new placement could help reduce accidental touches to the camera sensors.

Apart from the new position of the fingerprint sensor, the leaked render shows that the dual camera setup of the Galaxy Note 9 matches the paintjob of its back panel. This is unlike the camera setup of the Galaxy Note 8 that had a black colour covering. The new move highlights the two camera sensors as well as the LED flash module and the heart rate sensor.

The front panel of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 featured on the render doesn't show any major differences from what we have seen on the Galaxy Note 8. However, the new S Pen sits alongside the frontal view of the handset shows an attractive Gold colour view. The click button at the top of the S Pen doesn't have the same Gold colour paintjob. Instead, it comes in a Blue colour that matches the colour option of the Galaxy Note 9. This colour combination somehow makes the Galaxy Note 9 a distinguished option against its predecessor. It is worth pointing out here that the formal invitation of the next 'Unpacked' event already showed the Gold-coloured S Pen. A poster leaked by Twitter user Ice Universe also recently showed the new colour combination, though it highlighted the new Galaxy Note model in Purple colour.

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

In addition to the fresh render leaked by Blass, the first hands-on images of the Galaxy Note 9 have been spotted on SlashLeaks. The images show identical looks of the next Galaxy Note model that appears on its render. These also show the Galaxy Note 9 bootscreen that confirms Knox security integration.

Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also rumoured to come with up to 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of onboard storage. Further, a recent Geekbench listing revealed a Galaxy Note 9 variant running Exynos 9820 SoC with top-notch benchmark scores. Initial reports, however, claimed that the handset will come with an octa-core Exynos 9810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

We need to wait until August 9 to see the official price and availability details of the Galaxy Note 9. The same event, which will be held in New York, is also likely to be the place for the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S4.