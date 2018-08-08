Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price has been leaked ahead of its August 9 launch, and this time it is from the company itself. The smartphone will get unveiled tomorrow, but with all the rumours that have been surfacing on the Web, we probably know what to expect from the smartphone. Besides all the leaks, the Galaxy Note 9 has also been showcased in several teasers released by Samsung itself. Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant has already listed the Galaxy Note 9 for pre-order in Vietnam, showcasing the upcoming phablet's retail price and special gifts that will arrive bundled with it.

Previously, Samsung had already leaked the smartphone via its own site a couple of times. While one post had confirmed some of the design details of the Galaxy Note 9, another one had revealed its storage details. However, Samsung's Vietnamese site had posted the prices of the Galaxy Note 9 in a pre-order page. Unsurprisingly, since the Galaxy Note 9 will not be announced before August 9, Samsung has removed the pre-order page. Notably, the listings show the 128GB and 512GB variants of the smartphone, as per a Phonearena report.

As seen in the screenshots, the Galaxy Note 9 is priced at VND 25,000,000 (roughly Rs. 73,700) for the 128GB inbuilt storage variant. For the 512GB model of the Galaxy Note 9, the price is VND 29,490,000 (roughly Rs. 87,000). While Vietnam, India, and other countries are completely different markets, the price tags are in line with most of the rumours.

While we know that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come with an all-new S Pen, the smartphone will come bundled with a fast charge wireless charging stand, USB Type-C to HDMI adapter for DeX support, Clear View cover, and JBL Inspire 700 wireless sport headphones, at least for pre-order customers, as per the Vietnam site. An earlier report had hinted that Samsung will also give early Galaxy Note 9 buyers a choice between the AKG Y50 Bluetooth wireless headphones and 15000 Fortnite V-Bucks.

